Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Reopening of Casino New Brunswick

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX:GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") announced today that Casino New Brunswick will be reopening at 10 a.m. AST on Friday, October 23, 2020, as a result of the New Brunswick provincial government's announcement allowing the reopening of certain businesses. The New Brunswick provincial government mandated that certain businesses, such as casinos, temporarily suspend operations on October 9, 2020 as part of the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Great Canadian remains committed to providing a safe environment for both its guests and team members, and as such, Casino New Brunswick will be reopening with the significant and comprehensive health and safety protocols it introduced as part of its first reopening on September 28, 2020.

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

