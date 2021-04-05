Great Canadian Gaming Announces Investment Canada Approval and Operational Updates

Apollo Funds Affiliate Receives Approval Under ICA for its Acquisition of the Company

Company Announces Government-Mandated Suspension of Operations at Elements Casino Grand River and Shorelines Casino Belleville

TORONTO, April 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Raptor Acquisition Corp. (the "Purchaser"), an affiliate of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), has received approval under the Investment Canada Act for the acquisition of Great Canadian, pursuant to a previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving Great Canadian, the Purchaser and Company securityholders ("Securityholders").

As announced on December 23, 2020 and December 30, 2020, respectively, the Arrangement has previously received approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and Securityholders, as well as clearance under the Competition Act (Canada).

The Arrangement remains subject to certain other closing conditions. It is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.

Operational Updates

Additionally, and further to the April 1, 2021 announcement from the Ontario provincial government mandating the suspension of operations for certain businesses in the province, including casinos, the Company suspended operations at Elements Casino Grand River and Shorelines Casino Belleville as of Friday, April 2, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

With the suspension of operations at Elements Casino Grand River and Shorelines Casino Belleville, the Company will have three of its 26 properties open which are operating under restricted conditions.

Below is an overview of the current status of the Company's properties:

Current Status of Operations

Ontario Status

Ontario Status Casino Woodbine Closed

Elements Casino Brantford Closed Elements Casino Mohawk Closed

Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands Closed Elements Casino Flamboro Closed

Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs Closed Casino Ajax Closed

Shorelines Casino Belleville Closed April 2 Great Blue Heron Casino Closed

Shorelines Casino Peterborough Closed Elements Casino Grand River Closed April 2







Nova Scotia Status

New Brunswick Status Casino Nova Scotia Halifax Open with restrictions

Casino New Brunswick Open with restrictions Casino Nova Scotia Sydney Open with restrictions







British Columbia Status





All properties in British Columbia Closed











ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

SOURCE Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

