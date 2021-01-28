Great Canadian Gaming Announces Appointment of New Chief Compliance Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") announced today that Sukvinder Singh has been appointed Chief Compliance Officer, effective January 27, 2021. Terrance Doyle previously held the title of President, Strategic Growth & Chief Compliance Officer prior to his appointment as Interim Chief Executive Officer as announced by the Company on January 25, 2021.

In his role, Mr. Singh will be responsible for the Company's overall compliance regime and will oversee compliance, risk, security and surveillance functions. He will continue to pursue opportunities to further enhance Great Canadian's regulatory framework.

Mr. Singh joined the Company in July 2019 as Vice President, Compliance - Ontario and led the development and execution of the Company's latest compliance plan, while working closely with Mr. Doyle and John Russo, the Company's General Counsel, Chief Privacy Officer and Corporate Secretary. In February 2020, Mr. Singh was appointed to the role of Executive Vice President, Compliance. Prior to joining Great Canadian, Mr. Singh served in senior roles at the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

39 Wynford Drive

North York, ON

M3C 3K5

Website: www.gcgaming.com

SOURCE Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

For further information: For investor enquiries: [email protected], or Ms. Tanya Ruskowski, Executive Assistant to the Interim Chief Executive Officer, (604) 303-1000; For media enquiries: Mr. Chuck Keeling, Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations & Responsible Gaming, [email protected]

Related Links

www.greatcanadiancasinos.com

