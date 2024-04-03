Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto Hosts Inaugural World Series of Poker® Circuit Event in Partnership with GGPoker, Setting New Standard for Poker in Toronto

Over $5.5M in Winnings Distributed at the Largest International WSOP Circuit Main Event this Season

Burlington, Ontario Resident Crowned Winner of the Main Event

TORONTO, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto played host to Toronto's inaugural World Series of Poker® (WSOP) Circuit Event in partnership with GGPoker, the largest International WSOP Circuit Main Event this season, marking an historic milestone in Toronto's poker scene. Beginning March 22, poker enthusiasts from across North America descended upon Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto to participate in what turned out to be an unforgettable series of tournaments.

World Series of Poker logo

Over 11 days, and with an impressive turnout of over 6000 entries, including 324 Main Event online qualifiers from GGPoker, the WSOP Tournament shattered projections, boasting a total tournament prize pool of $5.5 million in total winnings. This exceeded the initial estimate of $3.9 million, showcasing the immense popularity and success of the event.

Great Canadian Rewards Member, Khaled Aljoma, emerged victorious, claiming a coveted WSOP Championship Ring in the Main Event and a staggering $427,191 in winnings. Hailing from Burlington, Ontario, an elated Aljoma revealed his intention to have his championship ring engraved with the heartfelt message, "We did it for the kids." The 50 year-old also plans to use a portion of his earnings to upgrade his home. Despite his impressive poker skills, Aljoma, who works as a mechanic Monday through Friday, considers poker a hobby.

"Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto hosted the largest International Circuit Main Event this season, proving that they have the potential to become one of the premier stops on the International Circuit schedule," said Gregory Chochon, Vice President, World Series of Poker. "We'd like to thank the players for coming out but also the Great Canadian staff and GGPoker for their hard work in making this an impressive WSOP Circuit debut."

Eight coveted WSOP Rings were awarded throughout the event. All eight winners from the WSOP Circuit Toronto will have the opportunity to showcase their skills on an even grander stage as they compete in the $1 million Tournament of Champions at Commerce Casino in Los Angeles from May 22nd to 24th.

Toronto native and GGPoker Global Ambassador, Daniel Negreanu, who participated in the Main Event said prior to the event, "I have been playing WSOP events around the world for over 25 years and there is something quite special about being able to finally compete in one in my hometown." Negreanu, who finished in the money in 230th place commended the event's remarkable turnout on X (Formerly Twitter) and praised Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto as an ideal host for large-scale poker tournaments. Negreanu's sentiments echoed the sentiments of many participants who relished the opportunity to engage in the very first WSOP tournament held in Ontario surrounded by a diverse and enthusiastic community of players.

"I am immensely proud of the resounding success of our inaugural World Series of Poker® tournament in partnership with GGPoker," said Robert Katsavelos, General Manager, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. "The overwhelming turnout from both players and spectators underscores the passion and enthusiasm for poker within our community. We are thrilled to have hosted players from across Canada and beyond at our brand new resort, and look forward to continuing to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto."

The various tournaments included the $2,000 Main Event with a prize pool of $2.8 million and the $3,500 High Roller event with a $1 million prize pool.

About Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto , adjacent to Woodbine Racetrack, is Canada's newest and largest casino resort and one of the largest in North America. The destination is home to 328,000 square feet of gaming space featuring an extensive range of options, including 4,800 slot machines, 175 live table games, VIP rooms, dedicated poker room, and sports betting kiosks. Whether you're a seasoned player or Vegas-style entertainment seeker, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto offers an exhilarating atmosphere that caters to all preferences.

The landmark resort, situated on an impressive 33 acres is redefining entertainment in Toronto with an unparalleled experience for its guests. Seamlessly integrated is a luxurious 400-room hotel, featuring well-appointed rooms and suites across 11 floors. The hotel also offers a fully equipped wellness centre featuring an indoor pool, sauna, steam room and contemporary fitness equipment. Moreover, entertainment fans have a home at the property's state-of-the-art 5,000-person entertainment venue, providing a versatile destination for live music, comedy, sports and special events. Through an exclusive booking partnership with Live Nation, The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto features world-class artists to amplify the guest experience.

Consistent with Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's commitment to responsible gambling, the property also features two PlaySmart Centres on the gaming floor, filled with engaging interactive tools and valuable responsible gambling resources available for all players, including information on how to participate in OLG's voluntary My PlayBreak program if they choose to take a break from gambling.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's leading gaming and hospitality company, with a robust portfolio comprising 25 distinct gaming, entertainment, and hospitality properties located in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. With over one million square feet of gaming space, 19,000 slot machines, and 650 live table games, as well as more than 60 restaurants catering to more than 20 million gaming visitors annually, Great Canadian Entertainment is renowned for providing the ultimate entertainment experiences. The company proudly boasts Canada's newest and largest casino resort, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports hundreds of charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com or follow uson Twitter, Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About the World Series of Poker

Part of Caesars Entertainment's Caesars Digital operations, the World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $4 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2023, the event attracted 214,641 entrants from more than 114 different countries to the Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas and awarded more than $403 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed ground-breaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007, WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013, WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015 and WSOP Paradise at Atlantis Paradise Island in 2023. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com .

About GGPoker

GGPoker is the World's Biggest Poker Room, with a global player base. It offers a range of innovative games and features such as the patented Rush & Cash poker, All-In or Fold, Flip & Go, Spin & Gold, Battle Royale, GGCare & GGCheers, integrated staking platform, SnapCam video messaging, PokerCraft, and Smart HUD, all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever.

In 2020, GGPoker hosted the world record-breaking WSOP Online main event and the WSOP 2020 Main Event. In 2021, GGPoker won PokerListing's 'Best Poker Software Overall' award. In 2022, GGPoker became the world's largest online poker room and was awarded the Online Poker Operator of the Year Award at the SiGMA Americas Gaming Awards. In 2023, GGPoker sent more than 750 players to the live WSOP 2023 Main Event via its celebrated Road to Vegas satellite tournaments.

