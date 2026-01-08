GRCS Trust launches with US$30M of initial committed capital to support a long‑term buy‑and‑build strategy in the GRC and security ecosystem

GRCS Trust, a permanent-capital platform purpose-built to unify the fragmented Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Security (GRCS) software landscape, is launching with CurrentWare as its anchor investment.

NEW YORK, TORONTO, and MONTREAL, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Gulmohar Capital Partners today announced the formation of GRCS Trust, a permanent-capital platform launching with US$30 million of initial committed capital to acquire and scale lower mid-market software businesses across the data governance, risk, compliance, and security (GRCS) ecosystem.

GRCS Trust is structured to serve as a permanent home for founder-led and institutionally relevant software businesses, with a mandate to build a unified operating platform for the offices of the CIO and CISO. The platform integrates data governance, risk oversight, compliance workflows, and security operations into a single foundation, particularly for organizations where these responsibilities are shared rather than centralized. By consolidating systems that have historically operated in silos, GRCS Trust seeks to reduce operational blind spots and provide management teams with durable control across critical enterprise functions.

GRCS Trust will lead acquisitions as the control sponsor and is structured with committed capital and the ability to employ prudent leverage to support both initial investments and larger strategic additions to the platform. The platform's capital structure is designed to scale over time, providing durable capacity to execute more substantial transactions while maintaining a conservative risk profile.

GRCS Trust's anchor investment is CurrentWare , a Toronto-based endpoint visibility, workplace monitoring, productivity, and insider-risk platform that provides device, user, and data controls for mid-market IT and compliance teams, acquired in March 2025.

GRCS Trust is backed by anchor investors Peterson Partners and M²O, alongside lead investors Next Coast Legacy, Aspect Investors, Applied Equity, Amplify SG, Highland Creek Partners, and TD Investment Company as well as a broader group of top-tier institutional investors, family offices and UHNW partners aligned with the platform's long-term buy-and-build philosophy. The platform reflects the continued trust of investors Gulmohar Capital Partners has partnered with over many years, alongside the support of new investors joining the platform. The firm targets majority investments in software businesses with approximately $2–20 million of recurring revenue, strong customer retention, and mission-critical products serving the offices of the CIO and CISO.

The GRCS Consolidation Imperative

Mid-market risk and security leaders today manage sprawling portfolios of point solutions across workforce monitoring, data privacy, vendor risk, compliance automation, and identity governance. This fragmentation creates alert fatigue, audit complexity, integration debt, and redundant costs across overlapping tools. Mid-market organizations work with a dozen or more GRCS vendors, multiplying integration complexity and vendor management overhead.

GRCS Trust is building an integrated alternative anchored by a single vendor relationship, unified data, and products designed to work together.

"GRCS Trust gives us the flexibility to hold companies long-term, reinvest cash flows, and build a unified platform without traditional fund constraints," said Sumit Aneja, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We acquire profitable software companies and scale them through commercial excellence, shared technology, and disciplined capital allocation."

Aneja, a repeat operator-founder who previously led the acquisition, scaling, and exit of Voxco, now co-leads GRCS Trust with Arun Sharma, a veteran investment banker with deep experience in global M&A.

"GRCS consolidation isn't a trend--it's inevitable," added Arun Sharma, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We are looking for founders who've built something essential but need patient capital to scale. And we are building the leadership infrastructure to run these companies at a championship level."

Developing the Next Generation of GRCS Leaders

In the mid-market GRCS software landscape - where trust, deep domain expertise, and uninterrupted compliance are non-negotiable - leadership continuity represents a material and often overlooked risk. Industry data shows that nearly two-thirds of founder-led and family-owned businesses lack documented succession plans.

GRCS Trust addresses this challenge through its CEO-in-Residence (CIR) and CEO-in-Training (CIT) programs, pairing permanent capital with structured leadership pathways that ensure operational continuity, institutional knowledge transfer, and long-term stewardship of mission-critical GRCS platforms.

"The consolidation opportunity isn't just about capital--it's about leadership," said Sumit Aneja, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We're building operators who understand GRCS and want to run championship companies."

Applications are open at https://grcstrust.com/leadership-programs/

Leadership Team

Sumit Aneja -- Co-CEO

Previously served as CEO of Voxco, where he led organic and inorganic growth initiatives, culminating in a sale to an Atlanta-based private equity fund with top-tier returns. Earlier roles include Houlihan Lokey and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Sumit holds an MBA from Yale SOM and an MS in Financial Engineering from Claremont Colleges.

Arun Sharma -- Co-CEO

Brings nearly two decades of experience in finance and investment banking. At Bank of America Merrill Lynch, he advised global industrial companies on M&A, LBOs, cross-border deals, and restructuring. Prior roles include TLcom Capital Partners and ABN AMRO's Financial Sponsors Group. Arun holds an MBA from INSEAD and an MS in Computer Science from RWTH Aachen University.

Partnership Opportunities

For Software Founders

Founders building GRCS companies with $2-20M ARR: [email protected]

For Operators

Executives and emerging operators interested in CIR or CIT programs:

https://grcstrust.com/leadership-programs/

About GRCS Trust

GRCS Trust is a permanent-capital platform that consolidates Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Security systems. Through disciplined acquisitions, shared infrastructure, and leadership development, GRCS Trust is being built to provide mid-market IT leaders with a single, integrated platform to manage the full GRCS lifecycle.

For more information, visit grcstrust.com.

About Gulmohar Capital Partners

Gulmohar Capital Partners acquires and scales profitable B2B software and tech-enabled services companies in the GRCS ecosystem. The firm invests permanent capital, partnering with founders to build durable platforms through disciplined operations, technology integration, and commercial excellence.

For more information, visit gcpartners.tech.

Media Contact: Sumit Aneja, Gulmohar Capital Partners, [email protected]