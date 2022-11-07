Graywood Developments wraps up the second year of its Graywood Vision Fund, with donations of over $150K supporting four initiatives across Canada

The fund's second year recipients represent a diverse collection of charities that support a range of causes, including the Toronto Metropolitan University Urban Farm, the YMCA of Greater Toronto and YMCA Calgary, the Canadian Opera Company, and Tree Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Graywood Developments announce the charities included in the second annual year of the Graywood Vision Fund, a charitable fund intended to focus Graywood's corporate contributions by aligning with organizations that are helping make cities happier and healthier places to live.

"We continue to believe in the resilience of cities. With the return to downtown, people saw the value of living in cities and how they are able to connect us", says Stephen Price, President and CEO of Graywood Developments. "As city builders, we are tasked with creating strong, smarter, more prosperous and more inclusive cities and communities. We do aim to do this through our developments, but also through our charitable initiatives by partnering with top organiziations that are doing amazing work."

Graywood launched the 2022 program by donating $100,000 in support of Toronto Metropolitan University and its Urban Farm program with a bikeathon. For every kilometer collectively peddled on a stationary bike over the course of the campaign, Graywood donated $200 to TMU. This initative helped raise money and also provided participants with the opportunity to learn about the urban farms currently thriving on top of two TMU buildings located along Church Street in Downtown Toronto, directly next to Graywood's upcoming new project Centricity Condos at Church and Dundas Street.

Graywood also renewed its commitment to supporting a diverse group of charities that postiviely contribute to Toronto and Calgary. The charities receiving donations speak to one of three key pillars – people, places and culture. These pillars are supported through social services and immigration (people), green space and the environment (places) and arts and culture (culture). This year's contributions to the YMCA of Greater Toronto and YMCA Calgary will support programs geared towards new Canadians, while donations to the Candian Opera Company and Tree Canada fulfill the arts and culture and sustainability pillars. For its second year, total contributions by the fund will tally over $150,000.

"Graywood Developments and the YMCA of Greater Toronto continue to share a commitment to building vibrant communities we can all be proud to call home," says Medhat Mahdy, President and Chief Executive Officer, YMCA of Greater Toronto. "The Strong Start, Great Future Capital Campaign continues to help bring essential services, opportunity, and belonging to more people across the GTA. By donating to this campaign, we can build up the social infrastructure that will be paramount for our communities' recovery."

"As our artists returned to the stage, we were reminded of the importance of art in connecting and inspiring us. Graywood's continued support enables the Canadian Opera Company to fulfill its wide-ranging national mandate - bringing excellent artists and performances to the mainstage, offering Canada's best training and coaching to our talented young artists through the Ensemble Studio and ensuring that families of all abilities and financial backgrounds have access to enriching cultural and arts education opportunities", says Perryn Leech, General Director.

"We are grateful to Graywood Developments for their continued support of our National Greening Program and Partners in Planting program," says Nicole Hurtubise, Chief Executive Officer at Tree Canada. "By planting urban trees, Graywood's staff are helping to build a more resilient ecosystem and improve access to green space for the community. Their support of our mass seedling program also helps us contribute to cleaner soil, waterways and shorelines."

The Graywood Vision Fund was launched in 2021 to help combat the challenges that were felt during the Covid-19 pandemic. During the inaugural year, Graywood donated over $100,000 to three charities including the YMCA of Greater Toronto and YMCA Calgary, the Canadian Opera Company and Tree Canada

