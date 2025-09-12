Graywood Developments Expands Residential Portfolio with Build-to-Rent Pipeline

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Graywood Developments ("Graywood"), a leading real estate investment management company, announces its strategic expansion into the Build-to-Rent ("BTR") sector. The move reflects both a decisive response to current market demands and a diversified approach to addressing Toronto's housing needs.

As part of the move, Graywood has earmarked five residential communities under development as rental projects, totalling approximately 3,000 suites, highlighted by 241 Church Street in downtown Toronto and 3201 Highway 7 in Vaughan in partnership with Phantom Developments. While the Greater Toronto Area has experienced a softening of condominium sales since 2022, there remains a demand for quality rental housing as well as a long-term solution for the housing shortage in Canada. Against this backdrop, Graywood is moving forward with a robust pipeline of rental communities that were intentionally planned to meet the growing demands of the rental market.

"Our strategic move into rental addresses the growing demand for professionally managed, well designed rental buildings in triple A locations, and responds to the supply-side pressures in Canada's housing market over the long-term," says Gregory Sweeney, Graywood's Chief Operating Officer. "We already have shovels in the ground at 241 Church Street which is well under construction, and we recently started demolition in Vaughan at 3201 Highway 7."

Graywood's strategic entry into BTR is the result of years of preparation, including proactive site assessments and due-diligence to evaluate project viability under both for-rent and for-sale models. As a fully integrated organization, Graywood intends to develop, construct, lease, operate, and manage its rental properties in-house, supported by a leadership team with deep rental expertise.

"We've been studying rental as an opportunity for several years, and we see it as a long-term complement to our condominium portfolio," adds Sweeney. "Build-to-Rent is not a temporary pivot for us—it's an integral part of our strategy to meet housing demand in urban neighbourhoods where people are increasingly choosing to rent. At the same time, we believe both pre-construction condos and homes will continue to be an attractive option for buyers, in key markets."

Graywood remains active in the condominium market, launching Claystone Condos in Oakville's Bronte Village this April. The project is a seven-storey boutique collection of 1,2 and 3 bedroom + den residences in partnership with Hankyu Hanshin Properties – a multi-national real estate company with over 100 years of history based out of Osaka, Japan. This project joins other active Graywood projects for sale across the GTA including The Goode in Toronto's Distillery District and Park and Lake, a low-rise community in Oshawa in partnership with Falconcrest Homes.

About Graywood

Graywood is a real estate investment management company based in Toronto that specializes in the development and management of Build-to-Sell ("BTS") and Build-to-Rent ("BTR") residential communities as well as commercial properties. Graywood's expertise includes identifying attractive development sites, deal underwriting and structuring, all aspects of development management including land use approvals, project design, sales, marketing, construction management, project financing and asset management. Graywood currently asset manages a portfolio of income properties valued at $1.6B throughout Canada and the United States. The group has 12 active projects with 5,900 residential units under development, inclusive of their recent Built-to-Rent projects, representing $4.7 billion in development. During its 40-year history, Graywood has managed 56 projects, representing $9.7 billion in development value and 32,400 units.

SOURCE Graywood Developments

