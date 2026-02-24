Grayson Music unveils new state-of-the-art music studio and creative hub in Toronto

The new headquarters amplifies the company's full-spectrum expertise across music creation, curation and composition, audio post-production, artist development, songwriting and recording, voiceover, and experimental AI-driven audio innovation.

"If Grayson had a mantra, it would be: 'make great music, get it heard, and have fun while you're doing it,'" states Tom Westin, Founder and CCO of Grayson Music. "This space broadens our capabilities and allows us to continue to bring more special collaborations with artists, agencies and brands in Canada, the US and internationally."

Introducing Grayson Music's Executive Team

Grayson Music is led by a dynamic executive team with over 100 years of combined expertise in the music sector, and will lead the company into this next chapter of music evolution as it continues to champion community and creative collaboration.

Pictured from L to R: Mark Domitric, Tom Westin, Kelly McCluskey, Tyson Kuteyi, Ryan Kondrat

World Renowned Studio Design

Designed by the late, world-renowned studio architect Terry Medwedyk -- whose credits include Noble Street Studios and the Queen Elizabeth Theatre -- the space blends vintage character with a modern recording workflow to support Grayson's creative music culture. From a curated arsenal of DX7s, Juno-106s, Wurlitzers, Rhodes, and a B3 with rotating Leslie, to timeless Hofners, ES-345s, Stratocasters, and Les Pauls, every instrument is live-ready. Coupled with an extensive collection of classic microphones and an efficient, studio-wide digital workflow, these character instruments move seamlessly from inspiration to performance to recording.

"We wanted to inspire ourselves and other creators to move air, to make noise, to experiment with sonics and embrace new technologies with the fewest barriers to recording it as possible," continues Westin.

Unveiling the Artist Showcase Series

Community has always been at the core of Grayson Music's ethos since its inception in 1997. Conceived as an evening of connection and creative exchange, spotlighting both emerging and award-winning talent in an intimate, curated setting, Grayson Music's first-ever Artist Showcase Series will debut in Spring 2026, with regular editions to follow.

The Artist Showcase series will celebrate the city's vibrant creative pulse while further cementing Grayson's commitment to cultivating community across every corner of music and culture.

"We have an incredible platform to connect groups that don't always cross paths; bringing together artists, musicians, labels/publishers, with agencies, brands, and music supervisors," states Kelly McCluskey, Executive Producer & Partner, Grayson Music. "Creating meaningful opportunities & connections for our creative community while doing the thing we love the most - celebrating great music."

More information on the Artist Showcase Series to follow.

Select recent awards for Grayson Music:

Various Juno Awards and Grammy Nominations

AICP 2025 Winner for Audio Mix Over :60

Clios Music Silver for Use of Music - Craft Arrangement

Shots Americas 2025 Sound Design (Silver) and Use of Music (Gold) (Licensed)

About Grayson Music

Grayson Music is an award-winning music and audio post house with teams in Toronto, New York, Nashville and Los Angeles. Operating as a creative ecosystem of composers, artists, producers, music supervisors, directors, engineers and sound designers, Grayson delivers end-to-end audio services under one roof, from bespoke composition, original sync and catalog licensing to VO casting, recording, sound design and full audio post.

Built around human connection between artists and brands, emotion and execution, storytelling and sound, Grayson operates as a holistic creative world designed to give clients music that's integrated, intuitive, and deeply felt. With a culture of collaboration and experimentation, the team approaches every brief as an opportunity to translate ideas into soundscapes that move people and elevate storytelling.

