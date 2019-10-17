Grassroots Canadians Announce "Party For Pierre" in Centenary Tribute to Pierre Elliott Trudeau

Born on October 18, 1919, Pierre Elliott Trudeau was the third longest serving Prime Minister in Canadian history, holding office for 15 years from 1968 to 1979 and from 1980 to 1984. In order to distance the celebration of his extraordinary life and remarkable legacy from the partisan battles of the current federal election campaign, organizers of the event have announced that details of the tribute celebration will be made public after election day on Saturday, October 26.

The "Party for Pierre" or "P4P", as it has been dubbed, will be a free public concert beginning at 7:30 p.m., sponsored by the newly-formed not-for-profit "P4P Foundation". The evening will include performances by both prominent and newly emerging Canadian musical artists, interspersed with personal tributes from eminent Canadians from every walk of life. The tribute, a celebration of Canadian values, is being promoted to the nation as a "Popular Uprising of Progressive Canadians".

At the P4P, thousands of Canadians who admire the Pierre Elliott Trudeau's lasting contributions to Canadian life today will be celebrating so many of his accomplishments for ordinary Canadians in building a more "Just Society" and keeping Canada progressive and united, including:

The patriation of our Constitution (1982): The entrenchment of our Charter of Rights and Freedoms (1982); The defeat of the Quebec Referendum on separation (1980); The strengthening of Gun Control in Canada with gun ownership restrictions including requirements for background checks and Firearm Acquisition Certificates (1977); The adoption of a more open, de-racialized and merit-based Immigration System and special rules for Refugees (1976); The adoption of official Multiculturalism (1971); The creation of the first national Ministry of the Environment in the developed world and his declaration that the health of our planet was the most important global public policy priority of the next century (1971); His management of the FLQ crisis and resounding defeat of FLQ terrorists (1970); The adoption of official Bilingualism in Canada (1969); The decriminalization of abortion and contraception in Canada and introduction of the therapeutic abortion regime (1967); The decriminalization of homosexuality in Canada (1967); and The introduction of anti-drunk driving breathalyser provisions into the Criminal Code (1967); Full national implementation of Canada's single-payer public health care system (1968 to 1984) culminating in the enactment of the Canada Health Act (1984); and The decision not to proceed with the assimilatory policies with respect to indigenous Canadians which would have eliminated reserve status and other treaty rights (1968) and subsequent entrenchment of aboriginal (i.e. Indian, Inuit and Métis) and treaty rights in the Canadian constitution (1982).

At their breakfast meeting this morning, founding members of the P4P Foundation adopted a Declaration for Progress (attached) and, in doing so dedicated themselves to reminding Canadians that the legacy we have all inherited from Pierre Elliott Trudeau is so unique on this planet that it can never be taken for granted. They also invited their fellow citizens to join them in celebrating Pierre Elliott Trudeau's life and legacy on the 100th anniversary of his birth in cities, towns and rural communities across Canada, from coast to coast to coast.

P4P Foundation specifically invites the millions of Canadians who share Pierre Elliott Trudeau's vision of a more just, peaceful, diverse, prosperous and progressive Canada as the hope of our planet. All Canadians are invited to join in the P4P, including millennial and post-millennial Canadians who never knew him but live in his legacy today, especially those who are:

Defenders of individual human rights and freedoms; Committed to a united Canada ; Pro-environment and anti-climate change advocates; Pro-choice advocates; Pro-bilingualism advocates; Pro-multiculturalism and anti-racism advocates; Pro-immigration/refugee advocates; Pro-gun control advocates; Pro-indigenous rights advocates; Pro-LGBTQ2S advocates; and Pro-breathalyser, anti-drunk driving advocates.

Over the coming weeks, as part of the lead-up to the P4P, organizers will be releasing (1) a series of tribute videos from ordinary Canadians, (2) the names of the many Canadian artists who will be performing at the event, and (3) the identity of prominent Canadians from the spheres of sport, entertainment, politics and business who will be delivering in-person and video tributes to Pierre Elliott Trudeau at the P4P on November 30.

We hope Canadians from everywhere will join us in shouting "Thank you Pierre" and "Welcome to the 2020's".

_____________________________

1 from Trudeau and Our Times (1990), Stephen Clarkson and Christina McCall

SOURCE P4P Foundation

For further information: www.P4PGTA.ca to learn more, Or contact: P4PGTA@gmail.com to volunteer