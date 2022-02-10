Grass-Roots Campaign Raises over $600,000 to date to Support BC Flood Recovery

Celebration of Giving event to honor donors and charities: Feb. 14 at 10AM at Arnold Community Church

ABBOTSFORD, BC, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - A Canadian Giving Fund and online platform called GiveClear Foundation Canada, a Registered Canadian Charity operated out of Abbotsford, B.C., has created a quick and simple way for people and businesses to donate to local flood recovery. So far, over $600,000 total has been raised through various campaigns facilitated by GiveClear.

As a Celebration of Giving, both donors and recipients plan to gather February 14, 2022 at 10:00 am at Arnold Community Church. Thanks to the generosity of many donors, including The Giustra Foundation, The Jim Pattison Group, Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service, Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, and Young Presidents Organization (YPO) British Columbia Chapter, funds will be disbursed to:

Arnold Community Church's Community Rebuild Fund - Assisting those families in the flood impacted community to purchase replacement appliances, furnaces, and hot water tanks.

$245,000 to 58 household recipients

to 58 household recipients Abbotsford Community Foundation – Helping flood impacted businesses, including farmers in the community with their recovery, vetted by the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber of Commerce. $130,000 to 26 recipients

to 26 recipients Samaritan's Purse – who provided its Disaster Relief Unit (DRU), set up and operated a 200-bed evacuation shelter, and recruited local volunteers, trained, and equipped them with specialized flood recovery vehicles and equipment to clean damaged homes. Furthermore, will assist communities with recovery management.

$150,000 divided equally to Abbotsford , Merritt , and Princeton

divided equally to , , and Central Valley Search and Rescue – supporting emergency capital equipment projects for those volunteers who were vital in the evacuation of people stranded by flood waters.

$60,000

Western Agriculture Labour Initiative (WALI) – Funding the immediate needs of migrant workers for the loss of personal belongings

$12,000 for 24 workers

Tammy Kyte, Executive Director of GiveClear Foundation Canada, shares that "GiveClear's online giving platform was created for this very reason – to get much-needed funds to charities and community social projects in a simple, fast and efficient manner. Our hearts were heavy as we watched firsthand the local devastation of the BC floods, and it's important to us that we do whatever we can to provide immediate and ongoing support as recovery continues."

Those who still wish to contribute can go to GiveClear's Fraser Valley Flood Support Fund and donate any amount using a Credit Card, with 100% of the funds going straight to relief efforts. An immediate tax receipt is emailed to donors.

About GiveClear Foundation Canada

GiveClear Canada is a Donor Advised Fund (or DAF) – created to multiply investment that supports local and global charities. A DAF works as a "bank account" for your giving – allowing donors to receive a tax receipt immediately, but the funds can then be held until a charity is decided upon, or the funds can be invested and can grow for future giving, without incurring tax on gains. Supported by a user-friendly online giving platform, donors can grant any portion of their Giving Fund to more than 86,000 registered charities within Canada.

GiveClear's purpose is to empower people of any means to be intentional and informed donors, see the effective change they create, and experience joy through their giving.

For more information, please visit https://www.giveclear.ca/.

