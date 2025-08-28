Graphite One Commends Announcement of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Between Permitting Council and State of Alaska to Advance Permitting of Critical Infrastructure Projects

G1 supports increased coordination of Federal and State resources to advance the permitting of critical infrastructure projects, including critical mineral projects.

G1's Graphite Creek project is the only project listed on both the federal FAST-41 and Alaska state permitting dashboards.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company"), welcomes the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") between the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council (the "Permitting Council") and the State of Alaska to provide federal permitting assistance via the Permitting Council's FAST-41 program in an effort to streamline the permitting process for key infrastructure projects across the State of Alaska.

"As the only project listed on both the federal FAST-41 and Alaska state permitting dashboards, Graphite One is delighted to see this new MOU between the State of Alaska and the Permitting Council," said Anthony Huston, CEO of Graphite One. "This is yet another example of how Alaska leads the way in Critical Mineral development, bringing much-needed coordination between state and federal permitting efforts."

As announced during a press conference with Permitting Council Executive Director Emily Domenech and Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy at the Governor's Anchorage office on August 27, 2025, pursuant to the MOU, for projects in the State of Alaska, the Permitting Council will, among other things, provide ongoing support, engage regularly with both project sponsors and the State, and coordinate and consult with the State, and specifically the Office of Project Management and Permitting within the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, to facilitate a timely and efficient permitting process.

The State of Alaska will coordinate with the Permitting Council Executive Director to assess potential FAST-41 project eligibility of projects in the State's portfolio and encourage project sponsors to pursue FAST-41 coverage where practicable, among other things. Regular meetings with the Permitting Council's Executive Director will be used to develop best practices and assess future project potential.

The Fast-41 Federal Permitting Dashboard and related announcements can be accessed here.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), with the goal of becoming an American producer of high grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine and process natural graphite, and to manufacture artificial and natural graphite anode materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery and energy storage markets.

For more information on Graphite One Inc., please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com or contact: Anthony Huston, CEO, President & Director, Tel: (604) 889-4251, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations Contact: Tel: (604) 684-6730, [email protected], On X @GraphiteOne