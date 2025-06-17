Graphite One Cited as Federal Permitting Council Prioritizes FAST-41 Critical Mineral Projects

Company Supports U.S. Government Leveraging Efforts to Strengthen Domestic Critical Mineral Supply Chains

G1's Graphite Creek Project first Alaska mining project to be listed on FAST-41 Transparency Dashboard, and one of six mining projects overall

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSX–V: GPH; OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company"), welcomes the U.S. Government's leveraging of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act, known as "FAST-41," to streamline the permitting process for critical resource and infrastructure projects as it works to implement the March 20, 2025 Executive Order "Immediate Measures to Increase Domestic Mineral Production."

G1 has been cited in recent news coverage as a developer of one of six mining projects to be listed on the FAST-41 Permitting Dashboard, administered by the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council ("Permitting Council"). The Company announced its move into the FAST-41 permitting process's 60-day period to develop Graphite Creek's Coordinated Project Plan ("CPP") and detailed permitting timetable earlier this week.

The Washington Examiner quotes Emily Domenech, "the newly appointed head of the {Permitting} Council…" describing its role as "a 'sherpa' for businesses seeking to initiate projects. My goal would be to move as many projects to construction in the first two years of the Trump Administration as is humanly possible".

The Fast-41 Federal Permitting Dashboard and related announcements can be accessed here.

"The Administration's use and expansion of the FAST-41 program demonstrates its commitment to move expeditiously to bolster U.S. domestic critical mineral supply chains," said Graphite One CEO Anthony Huston. "We are proud to be the first Alaskan mining project listed on the Federal Permitting Dashboard. We believe that this emphasis on streamlining the permitting process will expedite our efforts to establish a vertically integrated domestic supply chain for graphite as the United States is faced with the growing demand and global market volatility."

Graphite One's inclusion on the Federal Permitting list follows the recent announcement that the Company has entered into a second non-binding supply agreement for anode active materials ("AAM") with Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), a manufacturer of advanced electric vehicles, marking another significant step towards establishing a fully domestic graphite supply chain to meet market demands and enhance U.S. industry and national defense.

The Company had published its feasibility study prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 earlier this spring, which with the support of Defense Production Act Title III funding, was completed 15 months ahead of schedule and showed a tripling of the Company's proven and probable reserves.

Added Huston: "The momentum we are currently generating to end more than three decades of zero domestic graphite production could not come at a better time. With China's control over graphite materials higher than even the stranglehold it has over Rare Earth production, and Beijing no stranger to weaponizing its leverage, the time to act is now. Between greater predictability and accountability for our project via the Fast-41 program, our new non-binding supply agreement with Lucid and a tripled resource at Graphite Creek, we are well-positioned to move forward."

Graphite One's Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States currently 100 percent import dependent for synthetic and natural graphite, Graphite One is developing a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek deposit, recognized by the US Geological Survey as the largest graphite deposit in the U.S. "and among the largest in the world." The Graphite One Project plan includes building an advanced graphite material and battery anode material manufacturing plant located in Warren, Ohio. The plan also includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Ohio site, the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), with the goal of becoming an American producer of high grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade anode materials primarily for the lithium–ion electric vehicle battery market.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Anthony Huston" (signed)

For more information on Graphite One Inc., please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com or contact:

