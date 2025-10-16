Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. Provides Details of 2025 Annual General Meeting To Be Held Virtually

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") today announces the filing of its notice of annual general meeting (the "Meeting" or "AGM") of shareholders and management information circular (the "Meeting Materials"). The Company will hold the Meeting on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Brisbane Australian Eastern Standard Time ("AEST"), being Tuesday November 25, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Canadian Pacific Standard Time.

MEETING DETAILS:

The Meeting will be held in a virtual format, allowing shareholders to have an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting online regardless of their geographic location.

DOCUMENT AVAILABILITY Online: Meeting Materials are available at GMG's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca as well as in the Investors Section of GMG's website at https://graphenemg.com/agm-materials/



Registered Shareholders: Those shareholders who hold shares in their name (each, a "Registered Shareholder") can expect to receive the Meeting Materials from Computershare. As a Registered Shareholder, if you have not received your Meeting Materials by November 5, 2025, please contact the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., directly.





Non-Registered Shareholders: Those shareholders who have their shares held by a brokerage firm or other intermediary (each, a "Non-Registered Shareholder") can expect to receive the Meeting Materials from their brokerage firm. As a Non-Registered Shareholder, if you have not received your Meeting Materials by November 5, 2025, please contact your broker directly.

ADVANCED VOTING Voting Options: Online: www.investorvote.com

Telephone: 1-866-732-VOTE (8683)

Mail: 320 Bay Street, 14th Floor, Toronto ON M5H 4A6 Registered Shareholders and Non-Registered Shareholders can obtain information on how to submit proxies or voting instructions to intermediaries, including any deadline for return of the proxy or voting instructions, by contacting Focus Communications Investor Relations at 1-647-689-6041.



Deadline: Voting instructions must be received by Computershare no later than 8:00 a.m. Brisbane Australian Eastern Standard Time on November 22, 2025, being 2:00 pm (Canadian Pacific Standard Time) on November 21, 2025.

ATTENDANCE Online Platform: Login online at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-195-310-874 Password: graphene2025 (case sensitive) It is recommended to login 15 minutes prior to the start time of the AGM.



Third Party Appointments: Third party appointments MUST be registered at www.computershare.com/graphene prior to the proxy cut-off date of November 22, 2025 in Australia and November 21, 2025 in North America. Failure to do so will result in the appointee not receiving login credentials.



Registered Shareholders: Will be provided a 15 digit control number provided on your form of proxy provided by Computershare.



Appointed Proxyholders: Once registered (as set out above), will be provided a user name from Computershare via email.



Guests: Attendees who do not enter the 15 digit control number or the user name provided by Computershare will only be allowed to register for the AGM as a "Guest".

VOTING AND QUESTIONS AT THE VIRTUAL AGM Matters to be Voted on: The Meeting is being held for the following purposes: 1. to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2025 together with the auditor's report thereon; 2. to elect directors for the ensuing year; 3. to appoint BDO Audit Pty Ltd. as the Company's auditors for the ensuing fiscal year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors; 4. to consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution to approve the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan; and 5. to transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting and any adjournments thereof. For further particulars on the matters to be voted on, please refer to the management information circular.



Advanced Questions: All shareholders wishing to have a question addressed at the virtual AGM can avoid the registration requirements set out in the Meeting Materials by submitting them in advance to [email protected]. Questions will be collected, organized by theme and posed to management at the AGM. GMG is committed to addressing all appropriate questions submitted by shareholders either live during the AGM or in advance, as timing and circumstances permit.



Registered and Appointed Proxyholders: Full details have been provided in the Meeting Materials. Shareholders are reminded that if you vote in advance of the Meeting you are not required to vote again on the day of the Meeting.



Guests: Attendees who have registered for the AGM as a "Guest" will not have the ability to vote at the AGM or ask questions.

QUESTIONS REGARDING THE VIRTUAL AGM Still Have Questions? Shareholders who have questions on how to vote their proxy in advance of the AGM, or on how to register to vote at the AGM, can contact [email protected] .

About GMG

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of G+AI Batteries.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "should," or similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future corporate actions, shareholder approvals, regulatory approvals, the date and conduct of the Meeting and receipt by the Registered Shareholders and Non-Registered Shareholders of the Meeting Materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information about risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company is available in the Company's continuous disclosure filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

