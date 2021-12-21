Granville Island welcomes Ballet BC

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Granville Island is thrilled to welcome Ballet BC to its community.

Ballet BC will be moving into the 1286 Cartwright St. building, which was formerly the home of Arts Umbrella prior to its move to greatly expanded campus on Granville Island in April 2021. The facility offers a significant increase in both studio and administration space for the organization and will enable Ballet BC to continue to grow and evolve, catapulting the company into an era of expanded creation and innovation.

"Having Ballet BC join the vital and vibrant arts and culture community on Granville Island is perfectly aligned with our vision to be the most inspiring public place in the world," says Tom Lancaster, General Manager, CMHC-Granville Island. "We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership that invests in the future of both groups."

Ballet BC looks forward to contributing to Vancouver's premier artistic and cultural hub and joining an incredible community of neighbours on Granville Island. The company's operations on the Island will provide increased opportunity for collaboration and synergy with many other arts organizations and allow the company to explore further ways to provide critical training opportunities for aspiring professional dancers.

"We are delighted to have succeeded in securing this much needed space for Ballet BC," says Medhi Walerski, Ballet BC Artistic Director. "It's a transformative milestone for our company and the evolution of its vision and artistic goals."

In addition, the new facility will be fundamental for the continued growth of the company's outreach and education initiatives, deepening existing partnerships with local partners, and creating new avenues for engaging audiences.

Ballet BC intends to occupy the new space as of early fall 2022, once renovations are complete.

Granville Island is managed by Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation on behalf of the Government of Canada. Its mission is to steward this public land for meaningful urban and social experimentation among diverse, creative, cultural, and business models, engaging local First Nations and communities while welcoming the world.

