GRANTING OF INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Newport Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") announces the grant of incentive stock options to directors, officers and a consultant to purchase 9,800,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 per share for a five year term expiring December 30th, 2029.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release.

For further information contact: Ian Rozier, Director and Chief Executive Officer, +1 604 685 6851, [email protected]