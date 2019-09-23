Granite REIT Notice of Conference Call for Third Quarter 2019 Results

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite") (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) expects to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the close of markets on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Granite will hold a conference call on Wednesay, November 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). The toll free number to use for this call is 1 (800) 584 2088. For international callers, please use 1 (416) 981 9011. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the call. The conference call will be chaired by Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer.

To hear a replay of the scheduled call, please dial 1 (800) 558 5253 (North America) or 1 (416) 626 4100 (international) and enter reservation number 21930591. The replay will be available until Monday, November 18, 2019.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 80 investment properties representing approximately 35 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators' Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

