Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces C$393 Million in Acquisitions, Loan Refinancing and Appointment of New Head of U.S.

Kevan Gorrie, Granite's President and CEO, commented that, "These acquisitions further advance our strategy of acquiring and developing modern e-commerce fulfillment and distribution facilities in Granite's target markets in the U.S. We expect these acquisitions to further enhance the quality of our portfolio, deliver stable and growing cash flow and generate net asset value growth for our unitholders. Further, as evidenced by the recent refinancing outlined herein, we continue to leverage our unique access to lower cost Euro-denominated debt to enhance our returns and cash flow. Lastly, we are very pleased to welcome Jon Sorg to the organization and advance our plan of establishing an active management platform in the U.S. Jon brings significant investment, asset management and development expertise to the team and will be a key driver of Granite's U.S. strategy moving forward."

The Acquisitions

Greenpointe Logistics Center, Greenwood, Indiana

On October 4, 2019, Granite acquired 831 North Graham Road, a 496,416 SF, newly constructed, 36' clear height modern distribution centre, situated on 31.4 acres of land in Greenwood (Indianapolis), Indiana. This state-of-the-art facility was completed in 2018 and is 100% leased to Spreetail, a private e-commerce provider of home and garden consumer goods, for a remaining lease term of 7.0 years. Greenwood is a desirable industrial node situated 15 miles from the FedEx Air Hub and the Indianapolis International Airport and also benefits from easy access to the I-65, which connects the property to Louisville and the UPS Worldport Air Hub.

100 Clyde Alexander Lane, Savannah, Georgia

On October 18, 2019, Granite acquired 100 Clyde Alexander Lane, a 689,400 SF, 32' clear height distribution centre situated on 48.3 acres of land in Pooler (Savannah), Georgia, adjacent to Granite's existing property at 101 Clyde Alexander Lane. The subject property is 100% leased to Best Choice Products, an e-commerce provider with a focus on home furnishings, toys and appliances, for a remaining lease term of 3.1 years. The property is situated close to major distribution modes, including the Port of Savannah, the Savannah-Hilton International Airport, the CSX Intermodal Yard and the I-95 and I-16 interstate highways.

1301 Chalk Hill Road, Dallas, Texas

1301 Chalk Hill Road is a state-of-the-art 2.3 million SF, multi-level e-commerce fulfillment centre, situated on 101 acres of land in Dallas, Texas. The newly constructed property is 100% leased to a leading global e-commerce provider for an initial lease term of 20 years. Key physical attributes include 41' clear height, white TPO roof, air conditioning throughout, interior and exterior LED lighting, 2,500 auto parking spaces, 300 trailer spaces and a site coverage ratio of 19.3%. The site is strategically located within Dallas' Pinnacle/Turnpike submarket, approximately 7 miles west of downtown Dallas. The property benefits from exceptional access to Interstate 30 and Dallas' extensive air and road logistics systems, as well as a population base and labour force ideal for last mile and regional service.

The two Acquisitions that have been completed were financed using cash on hand, and the acquisition of the property in Dallas, Texas will also be financed with cash on hand.

Refinancing and extension of US$185M Term Loan

On October 10, 2019, Granite extended and refinanced its US$185 million U.S. Term Loan. The U.S. Term Loan, with an original maturity date of December 19, 2022, has been extended two years to December 19, 2024. The previously existing cross-currency interest rate swap relating to the U.S Term Loan was terminated on September 24, 2019 and blended into a new cross-currency interest rate swap commencing October 21, 2019 resulting in Euro-denominated payments at a 0.522% fixed interest rate, approximately 70 basis points lower than the previous rate. The refinancing is expected to result in interest expense savings of approximately C$1.6 million or C$0.03 per stapled unit of adjusted funds from operations, annually.

New Granite Head of U.S.

On October 14, 2019, Mr. Jon Sorg joined Granite's senior leadership team as Head of U.S. and will be based out of a new Granite office in Dallas, Texas. Mr. Sorg has 19 years of investment, asset management and underwriting experience in a variety of markets across the south and central U.S. Prior to joining Granite, Mr. Sorg spent 12 years at Prologis, where most recently he served as Senior Vice President, Capital Deployment. In that role, he was responsible for investment activities across various markets in the central U.S. Prior to Prologis, Mr. Sorg held various leasing, underwriting and valuation roles at Duke Realty.

