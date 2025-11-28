Granger v. Ontario Charter of Rights Class Action
Nov 28, 2025, 08:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Goldblatt Partners LLP announces an update in Micky Granger v. His Majesty the King in right of Ontario Charter of Rights Class Action. If you voluntarily gave police in Ontario your DNA between 2000 and 2022, and you were not charged, you may be eligible for compensation under a class action judgement.
Go to www.DNAClassActionSettlement.com for more information and to make a claim.
DNA Class Action Claims Administrator
c/o Verita Global
P.O. Box 3355
London, ON N6A 4K3
Tel.: 1-888-999-8172
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.dnaclassactionsettlement.com
http://fr.dnaclassactionsettlement.com
