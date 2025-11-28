Granger v. Ontario Charter of Rights Class Action

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Goldblatt Partners LLP announces an update in Micky Granger v. His Majesty the King in right of Ontario Charter of Rights Class Action. If you voluntarily gave police in Ontario your DNA between 2000 and 2022, and you were not charged, you may be eligible for compensation under a class action judgement.

