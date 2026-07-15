GrandBridge Corporation Completes Private Placement of $100 Million Senior Unsecured Debentures

CAMBRIDGE, ON, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- GrandBridge Corporation today announced the successful completion of its private placement offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of 4.003% Senior Unsecured Debentures, Series C ("the Debentures"), due July 15, 2031.

The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 4.003% per annum, payable semi-annually, and mature on July 15, 2031. The Debentures have been assigned a credit rating of 'A' with a Stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings. The offering was completed through RBC Dominion Securities Inc., acting as sole agent.

The financing represents an important milestone in GrandBridge Corporation's long-term capital strategy and supports continued investment in safe, reliable and sustainable electricity infrastructure. The net proceeds from the offering will be used to refinance existing indebtedness, fund capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.

About GrandBridge Corporation

GrandBridge Corporation is a municipally owned investment holding company. GrandBridge Corporation has a 100% ownership in GrandBridge Energy Inc., GrandBridge Group Inc. and GrandBridge Solutions Inc.

GrandBridge Energy is a regulated utility company that delivers safe and reliable electricity to 116,000 customers in the City of Brantford, the City of Cambridge, the Township of North Dumfries and the County of Brant. GrandBridge Group includes Netoptiks, a tele-communications division, and Enersure, a home comfort rental division.

To learn more about GrandBridge Corporation, visit grandbridgecorporation.com.

Media Contact

GrandBridge Corporation

Sheri Ojero

Director, Corporate Communications & Community Relations

Office: (519) 621-3530 Ext. 5268 Mobile: 226-387-4730

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GrandBridge Corporation