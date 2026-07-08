GrandBridge Corporation Announces Strategic Investment in VCT Group Inc.

"This investment reflects where the industry and the policy environment are headed. Clean energy alternatives have proven themselves to be an efficient, practical, and strategic solution for businesses and communities across Ontario, and GrandBridge Corporation's investment is a strong signal of confidence in that direction. We're proud to be the company GrandBridge Corporation has chosen to invest in as we lead the charge on commercial solar projects across North America, particularly in solar carports through our proprietary Heliostation™ solar carport system."



-- Brian Unrau, President, VCT Group Inc.

Sarah Hughes, President and CEO of GrandBridge Corporation, said the investment reflects rising demand for distributed energy solutions:

"As electricity demand continues to rise, driven by electrification and growth in our communities, distributed solar represents a practical and cost-effective option for adding new generation quickly while offering opportunities for customers to participate in the Save on Energy and Net Metering programs. Combined with other innovative grid solutions, like GrandBridge Energy's new GridShare Local Capacity Auction program, these resources can help reduce pressure on our local electricity system. We have been impressed by the organization's dedication to developing innovative solar solutions, such as the proprietary Heliostation™ carport system, their customer-focused approach in developing custom solar solutions and their strong connection to the communities where they operate. We are excited to partner with VCT Group"

-- Sarah Hughes, President and CEO, GrandBridge Corporation

About VCT Group Inc.

Based in Kitchener, Ontario, VCT Group provides commercial solar solutions, including rooftop solar, EV charging for commercial and residential applications, and operations and maintenance (O&M), with over 300 projects spanning North America. Among its offerings, VCT Group leads the market with its proprietary Heliostation™ carport system, engineered to withstand climates that experience rain, ice, and snow.

Learn more at vctgroup.com

About GrandBridge Corporation

GrandBridge Corporation is a municipally owned investment holding company with 100% ownership in GrandBridge Energy Inc., GrandBridge Group Inc., and GrandBridge Solutions Inc. GrandBridge Energy delivers electricity to 116,000 customers in Brantford, Cambridge, North Dumfries, and Brant County.

Learn more at grandbridgecorporation.com

SOURCE VCT Group Inc.

VCT Group Inc., Alex Koifman, Marketing & Creative Strategy Lead Office: 519.279.4630, Ext. 105, [email protected]