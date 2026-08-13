Grand Slam of Curling and Rock League Announce Multi-Year Broadcast Agreements with Sportsnet and CBC

- Sportsnet to broadcast expanded coverage of the Grand Slam of Curling series, with CBC and Sportsnet+ providing Saturday playoff coverage -

- CBC home to Canadian coverage of Rock League, curling's first professional league, with select games also available on Radio-Canada and Sportsnet -

TORONTO, August 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Grand Slam of Curling and Rock League today announced new five-year broadcast agreements with Sportsnet and CBC, providing Canadian fans with more than 300 hours of linear television coverage during the 2026-27 season across the two premier curling properties.

Grand Slam of Curling

Beginning October 2026, Canadian fans will experience the most extensive television coverage in Grand Slam of Curling history, with Sportsnet returning as the home of all five events during the 2026 season. Expanding on previous years' coverage, Sportsnet will televise three draws daily from Tuesday through Friday at every event. The action then moves to CBC, the free CBC Gem streaming service and Sportsnet+ for Saturday's playoff games, before returning to Sportsnet for the championship finals on Sundays.*

Morning round-robin games and tiebreakers (Tuesday-Saturday) will continue to be live-streamed via Rock Channel. Full broadcast schedules and broadcast teams to be announced in coming weeks. See here for more on GSOC and GSOC's 2026 schedule.

Rock League

CBC will welcome Rock League, curling's first professional league, back for a second season beginning in January 2027. Fans can watch every game on CBC TV and CBC Gem, with select games available on Radio-Canada's streaming service ICI TOU.TV and Sportsnet on Thursdays and Fridays.

Rock League events will take place Thursday through Sunday on select weekends in January and April. For more information, visit RockLeague.com.

Quotes:

Nic Sulsky, CEO and Co-Founder of The Curling Group

"This is a defining moment for the sport. Sportsnet and CBC Sports see the opportunity to build on curling's incredible heritage and momentum, helping introduce it to new audiences. Together, we're delivering the most expansive linear television coverage in our history, giving Canadian fans more opportunities than ever to watch the world's best curlers compete in the Grand Slam of Curling and Rock League."

Greg Sansone, President, Sportsnet

"We're expanding our coverage to give fans more curling on Sportsnet than ever before. Through our continued partnership with The Curling Group, we're building on the momentum of the Grand Slam of Curling and Rock League to bring even more world-class curling to Canadians across the country."

Chris Wilson, Executive Director, Sports and Olympics, CBC

"CBC has a long history of curling coverage, and by providing a national platform to these premier curling tournaments for another five years, we hope to engage and entertain an even wider audience of fans. We're excited to share another season of Rock League with audiences across Canada, building on the momentum and excitement of the inaugural event."

This renewed partnership is a reflection of CBC/Radio-Canada's commitment to increase coverage of Canada's high-performance athletes, professional women's sport and of major sporting events hosted in Canada and around the world. Through this commitment, CBC/Radio-Canada will feature Canada's athletes on an unprecedented scale, across English and French-language programming and platforms.

The Grand Slam of Curling series and Rock League are owned and operated by The Curling Group.

*CBC will have select Sunday finals throughout the season. Morning games (Tuesday-Saturday) will continue to be live-streamed via Rock Channel.

About Rock League

Rock League is the world's first professional curling league, featuring six elite mixed-gender global franchises. Rock League hit the ice for its inaugural season in April 2026, with a mission to deliver world-class competition, drive innovation within the sport, and connect curling fans across continents. Rock League is owned and operated by The Curling Group. For more information, please visit www.rockleague.com.

About the Grand Slam of Curling

The Grand Slam of Curling is an elite series of men's and women's curling events, featuring the best teams from across Canada and around the world. Awarding equal purses to both men's and women's teams since 2015, the Grand Slam of Curling is committed to advancing the sport on a global scale. The Grand Slam of Curling series is owned and operated by The Curling Group. For more information about the Grand Slam of Curling, please visit: www.thegrandslamofcurling.com.

SOURCE The Curling Group

Media Contact: Jennifer Cram, The Curling Group, [email protected]