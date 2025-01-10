Gramlin Continues to Dominate the California Market; Now the Fastest Growing Cannabis Brand in the State

Gramlin now the 8th largest selling brand and the #1 fastest growing brand in the state

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Gold Flora Corporation , ("Gold Flora" or the "Company") (Cboe Canada: GRAM) (OTCQB: GRAM) a leading vertically-integrated California cannabis company, today celebrates the success of Gramlin, which recently achieved a significant milestone as the #1 fastest growing cannabis brand in California year-over-year, according to Headset sales tracking data.

Since its launch in March 2024, Gramlin has leveraged its disruptive brand approach and affordable, top-quality products to establish its presence as one the Golden State's premier cannabis brands. Following its initial flower launch, Gramlin has expanded its product offerings to include a variety of all-in-one vapes, infused pre-rolls, and live rosin products, with more market-distinctive offerings expected to launch in early 2025. In addition to its current position as 8th largest selling brand in California, recent Headset sales tracking data ranks Gramlin as the 3rd best selling brand in the live rosin category as well as the 2nd best selling brand in the all-in-one vape product category. Gramlin is currently available at all of Gold Flora's 16 retail stores and at over 400 third-party retailers.

"Full vertical integration is the driver for Gramlin's remarkable growth. It provides us with a unique combination of high-quality indoor cannabis, advantageous time to market, and a deep understanding of California's evolving consumer cannabis trends," said Laurie Holcomb, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Gold Flora. "Despite challenging market conditions, Gramlin is thriving. While other brands are losing market share, Gramlin has quickly achieved a solid market position as the #1 fastest growing brand and 8th largest selling brand in California."

Ms. Holcomb added, "These accomplishments reflect the hard work and dedication of our team and reaffirms that our dedication to high-quality indoor products at affordable prices is resonating with consumers in one of the largest and most competitive cannabis markets in the world. This is a pivotal time for Gramlin as we grow our market share and connect with consumers across the state; we look forward to more exciting developments in the near future."

Corporate Update

Gold Flora also announced today that Judith Schvimmer has elected to step down from her role as Chief Legal Officer to pursue new opportunities, effective January 3, 2025. In connection with this change, the Company has appointed Brian Feldman as Interim General Counsel, effective January 2, 2025.

Ms. Holcomb added, "I would like to welcome Brian to the team and look forward to leveraging his extensive experience with several of the cannabis industry's leading companies as we continue to grow and expand our operations. On behalf of the Company and the Board, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Judith for her many contributions and wish her well in her future endeavors."

Mr. Feldman brings more than 25 years of extensive institutional legal experience to the Company, including having previously served in the General Counsel position for TerrAscend Corp. as well as roles with other leading cannabis operators including Glass House Brands and Curaleaf.

For more information on Gramlin and its products please visit, https://www.gramlinmode.com/ .

About Gold Flora Corporation

Gold Flora Corporation is a female and founder led, vertically-integrated cannabis leader that owns and operates multiple premium indoor cannabis cultivation facilities, 16 retail dispensaries in strategic geographies, a distribution business selling first party and third party brands into hundreds of dispensaries across California, and a robust portfolio of cannabis brands and SKUs aimed at different consumer segments, including Gramlin, one of the fastest growing brands in the state across the key categories of flower, vapes, concentrates, and prerolls. The Company's retail operations include Airfield Supply Company, Caliva, Coastal, Calma, King's Crew, Varda, Deli, and Higher Level dispensaries, and its distribution company operates under the name Stately Distribution.

Gold Flora Corporation's indoor cultivation canopy currently comprises approximately 107,000 square feet across three facilities in its Desert Hot Springs campus and two San Jose cultivation facilities. In addition, the Company has entered into leases for two state-of-the-art indoor cultivation facilities in Palm Springs, with 53,000 square feet of canopy to start operation once licensing is complete. The Company also has the option to expand further in the future depending on market demand, with already entitled acreage providing approximately 240,000 square feet of canopy. The Desert Hot Springs campus also houses the Company's manufacturing and extraction facilities and Stately Distribution. This centralized location provides for optimal security and logistics benefits and protects the product as it moves though the Company's larger pipeline.

With hubs throughout the state, the Company distributes many prominent brands, including its own premium lines of Gramlin, Gold Flora, Cruisers, Roll Bleezy, Aviation Cannabis, Jetfuel Cannabis, Mirayo by Santana, and Monogram. Third party brands are increasingly contacting the Company in search of reliable input sources and established distribution.

Forward Looking Statements

