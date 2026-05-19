Graffiti Reef: Toronto Street Art Meets Vibrant Coral Reefs at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada

Coral reefs support nearly a quarter of all marine life, yet they are disappearing at an alarming rate. The world is currently experiencing the fourth, and most severe, global coral bleaching event on record, with heat stress affecting roughly 84 per cent of reefs across 83 countries and territories. Even a small rise in water temperature can trigger mass bleaching. Graffiti Reef will highlight this urgent reality, using art and storytelling to help visitors connect with reef conservation in a more immediate and meaningful way.

A first-of-its-kind experience for the aquarium, the exhibit will transform the space into an immersive environment where visitors will encounter vibrant reef species alongside large-scale murals by local artists. By placing Toronto's street art alongside displays of reef fish and other marine life from thousands of kilometres away, Graffiti Reef will invite visitors to see coral reefs as living, dynamic communities, full of colour, movement, and countless individual contributions, much like Toronto's own art scene.

"Graffiti Reef will give visitors a chance to see coral reefs in a completely new way," said Peter Doyle, General Manager, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada. "Just as the city's artists come together to create something vibrant and lasting like Graffiti Alley, coral reefs are built by countless ocean creatures working in harmony. Experiencing that beauty and complexity up close will be a reminder that these ecosystems, like our city's own communities, are always worth protecting."

The exhibit will feature original murals by Toronto street artists Nick Sweetman, Jieun Kim, and Brother Moises, each known for a distinct style seen throughout the city. Drawing inspiration from coral reefs, their work brings an explosion of colour and vibrancy to the exhibit, echoing the shapes, patterns, and colours of coral reefs, creating a visual dialogue between Toronto's streets and the ocean's reefs.

The Toronto connection was a crucial component of this exhibit, with the aquarium working with the City of Toronto's StreetARToronto team on showcasing their programming art work across the city and even providing some authentic Toronto street signage to bring Toronto to the reef!

"StreetARToronto is delighted to partner with Ripley's Aquarium of Canada on this imaginative and important exhibition," said Ashley Curtis, Acting General Manager, City of Toronto, Transportation Services. "Graffiti Reef demonstrates the powerful role public art can play in helping people connect emotionally with urgent environmental issues. By bringing Toronto street artists into dialogue with the extraordinary biodiversity of coral reefs, the exhibition celebrates creativity, education, and community, while showcasing how local artists help shape vibrant, inclusive, and culturally meaningful experiences across our city."

Alongside the murals, visitors will encounter a diverse range of reef species and tropical fish, offering a closer look at the technicolour biodiversity that defines these ecosystems. This includes:

Parrotfish : The architect of reefs and tropical beaches, producing hundreds of kilograms of sand each year with their beak-like teeth.

: The architect of reefs and tropical beaches, producing hundreds of kilograms of sand each year with their beak-like teeth. Ornate Cowfish : Armoured and geometric, they can release toxins when threatened - a striking example of nature's self-defence.

: Armoured and geometric, they can release toxins when threatened - a striking example of nature's self-defence. Rhinopias : Masters of disguise, these highly photographed fish blend seamlessly into the reef.

: Masters of disguise, these highly photographed fish blend seamlessly into the reef. Discus : Known as the "King of the Aquarium," no two Discus share the same pattern.

: Known as the "King of the Aquarium," no two Discus share the same pattern. And many more!

Graffiti Reef: Painted by Nature will open May 19, 2026, at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada. Entry to the exhibit is included with general admission

About Ripley's Aquarium of Canada

Since opening in 2013, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada has been immersing visitors in the wonders of ocean life. Located in the heart of downtown Toronto at the base of the CN Tower, the aquarium is home to over 18,000 marine animals across nine galleries, from the tropical waters of Rainbow Reef to local species in Canadian Waters. With more than 100 interactive experiences and a full calendar of educational and events programming, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada inspires learning, conservation, and research while entertaining guests of all ages from around the world. Learn more at www.ripleysaquariumofcanada.com

SOURCE Ripley's Aquarium Of Canada

For all media enquiries including onsite interviews: Lizzie Sibbald, Marketing and Communications Manager, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 647-929-3474