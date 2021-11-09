Gradient Spaces Announces Canadian Incubator for 2SLGBTQIA+ Founders, in Partnership with Leading Venture Capital Firm. Tweet this

The Founder Program is being led by Kai Jia, a founding member of Gradient Spaces and an 2SLGBTQIA+ entrepreneur himself who immigrated to Canada two years ago. "Intersectionality is a big focus of this new program. We recognized that founders who identify with multiple marginalized communities face "double or even triple tax" when securing VC funding from investors," said Kai, "Despite the difficulty and loneliness of building a startup, I have seen how generous our 2SLGBTQIA+ founders, investors, and allies like Georgian are mentoring us and rooting for us to succeed. We are now turning this magical support into a program so that more founders in the community can access the resources they need to launch their company."

According to VC firm Backstage Capital, less than 1% of venture capital deals go to 2SLGBTQIA+ founders. The Founder Program aims to support 2SLGBTQIA+ founders in building and scaling their business, all while building community along the way.

"We recognize the lack of companies founded by 2SLGBTQIA+ founders coming through our investment pipeline," said Ben Wilde, Head of Marketing and Growth at Georgian. "We feel lucky to have the opportunity to work with such a passionate team to create a program that will enable more Canadian 2SLGBTQIA+ founders to compete in the technology industry on the world stage."

The application deadline of the program is December 31, 2021, and the program will take place from February 1, 2022 to April 30, 2022. Founders can learn more or apply here .

https://gradientspaces.ca/founder-program

SOURCE Gradient Spaces

For further information: Kai Jia, [email protected]