Gracious Living Corporation announces strategic corporate restructuring; launches new parent entity, Amara Industries

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Gracious Living Corporation, a well-known North American injection-molding manufacturer whose outdoor furniture, totes, shelving, laundry solutions, and other consumer products are stocked across major retail box stores, today announced the launch of Amara Industries--an independent entity formed from Gracious Living company's longstanding customs division. Amara Industries will serve as the new parent company to the Gracious Living group of companies while expanding its own mandate as a full-service manufacturing solutions provider.

The creation of Amara Industries represents a significant step in strengthening the organization's overall manufacturing leadership. This strategic structure enables Amara Industries to focus on high-performance, custom-engineered solutions while allowing Gracious Living to continue excelling in its core consumer product categories.

Through its multiple manufacturing facilities, Amara Industries will operate as a dedicated manufacturing partner to customers in automotive, construction, consumer goods, lawn and garden equipment, power sports industries, and more. With deep technical expertise, broad production capabilities, and a commitment to engineering excellence, Amara Industries will support customers through end-to-end solutions ranging from product design and tooling to large-volume manufacturing.

"Forming Amara Industries as an independent parent organization allows us to position our capabilities more strategically across industrial markets," said Vince Orlando, Co-President at Amara Industries. "Amara Industries will broaden our reach and deliver advanced solutions to OEMs and industry partners seeking a world-class manufacturing engine."

Gracious Living's branded product portfolio will remain unchanged, continuing to inspire confidence among contractors, DIYers, and homemakers alike. With unmatched resin expertise, thoughtful design, and dependable quality, Gracious Living will maintain its strong presence with retailers throughout North America.

