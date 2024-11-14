GR Silver Mining Pleased with Shareholder Support at AGM

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) is pleased to report the results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held November 12, 2024. Shareholders approved all matters brought before the Meeting, including re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor and approving the continued use of the Company's Omnibus Plan. In addition, Marcio Fonseca, Brent McFarlane, Larry Taddei, Jessica Van Den Akker, Trevor Woolfe, and Eric Zaunscherb were all re-elected as directors for the ensuing year.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused junior mineral exploration company engaged in cost effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of the Plomosas Project, including the former Plomosas underground mine and wide, high-grade silver mineralized zones at the San Marcial Area. Recent discoveries in the 78 km2 of highly prospective advanced stage exploration concessions, position the Company well in the pursuit for resource expansion at the Plomosas Project.

