GR Silver Mining Intersects High-grade Gold on the Hanging Wall in Plomosas Mine Area

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) – is pleased to announce additional drilling results in the Plomosas Mine Area as part of the 2022 infill drilling and sampling program at the Company's wholly-owned Plomosas Project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The drilling had two objectives:

Drilling at specific locations inside the historic mine where previous resource modelling and estimation adopted zero grades for unsampled core intervals from historical drilling, and

Define the geometry and boundaries of new gold mineralization on the hanging wall of the main mineralized zone at lower levels of the underground mine.

The Company expects anticipated drilling in the Plomosas Mine Area to be completed by the end of December 2022 for data to be incorporated into the 3D geological model, for the updated resource estimation expected to be published in Q1|2023.

Highlights from the Plomosas Mine Area drill holes (Down hole widths):

PLIP22-28: 7.3 m at 1,242 g/t AgEq[1] (55 g/t Ag, 8.66 g/t Au, 2.7% Pb, 6.6% Zn and 0.5% Cu)

PLI17-26: 12.4 m at 2.64 g/t Au, including 0.4 m at 57.9 g/t Au

PLI22-42: 21.1 m at 489 g/t AgEq (28 g/t Ag, 3.60 g/t Au, 0.6% Pb, 2.3% Zn and 0.2% Cu)

PLI22-47: 7.1 m at 970 g/t AgEq (281 g/t Ag, 2.15 g/t Au, 8.9% Pb and 6.0% Zn)

PLI22-46: 6.4 m at 940 g/t AgEq (44 g/t Ag, 1.90 g/t Au, 11.2% Pb, 10.0% Zn and 0.1% Cu)

The infill drilling program at the Plomosas Mine Area continues to provide information for the Company to enhance the geological model and confirm the presence of high-grade structures on the hanging wall and footwall of the main mineralized breccia. Gold mineralized zones exceeding 20 m down hole width have been drilled in the current program in both the hanging wall and footwall. Multiple drill hole intervals with high-grade veinlets have been intersected in these zones, as evidenced by the 0.4 m at 57.9 g/t Au from hole PLI17-26.

GR Silver Mining Chairman and CEO, Eric Zaunscherb comments, "As GR Silver's team peeled the geological onion, the importance of cross structures in the overall Plomosas story was revealed. Our most recent results confirm that younger, crosscutting structures appear to be contributing additional precious metals mineralization in the main polymetallic Plomosas Breccia and beyond into its hanging wall and footwall. The intersection of high-grade gold mineralization is an important addition to the Plomosas story that may contribute to the resource update anticipated in the next few months. Regardless, the emerging understanding of controls on high-grade mineralization has already had a material impact on drilling success at the Plomosas Project, as well as how the project is viewed."

Figure 1: Longitudinal Section: Plomosas Mine Area (Au Block Model and Grades)

GR Silver Mining will complete the infill drilling program at the Plomosas Mine Area by year end to receive the assays in early 2023. Upon completion, this program will add 11,750 m of core drilling (186 holes) in specific areas of the existing NI 43-101 resource block model, designed to:

Replace historical holes in the previous resource estimation where zero grades were applied due to historical selective sampling. The immediate benefit is that infill drilling completed in the Plomosas Breccia, as well as exploring further into the hanging wall and footwall of the main mineralized zone, may potentially enhance the silver ("Ag") and gold ("Au") grade distribution in the upcoming resource block model;

Target the discovery and delineation of high-grade precious metal mineralized zones hosted by structures cross cutting the main mineralized zone;

Drill in the vicinity of the main Ag-Au-Pb-Zn breccia in a series of unmined locations inside the historical Plomosas Mine Area, where recent structural geological mapping revealed new structures hosting wide mineralization close to existing underground development; and

Test new models developed following the first-ever detailed geological-structural mapping on the Plomosas Mine Area with potential to successfully intersect additional high-grade Ag-Au mineralized zones.

The highlights of the drill holes reported in this news release are summarized as follows.

Table 1: Plomosas Mine Area – Latest Results Highlights

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Apparent width (m) True width (m) Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % Zn % Cu % AgEq g/t PLI22-40 0.0 5.8 5.8 3.3 25 0.24 0.6 0.7 0.1 97 PLI22-41 68.3 69.2 0.9 0.5 23 0.25 0.8 3.0 0.2 204 PLI22-42 0.0 27.3 27.3 20.9 43 1.96 1.2 2.1 0.3 369 including 16.1 25.9 9.8 7.5 61 4.52 2.9 5.5 0.3 802

54.4 75.5 21.1 10.6 28 3.60 0.6 2.3 0.2 489 including 54.4 57.0 2.6 2.0 46 11.05 0.2 3.7 0.4 1,263 and 57.9 59.5 1.6 0.8 87 7.13 3.4 8.3 0.2 1,184 and 62.3 65.7 3.4 1.7 42 3.90 0.3 1.2 0.2 479 and 72.4 75.5 3.1 1.5 28 6.05 0.7 1.9 0.1 695 PLI22-43 15.6 19.1 3.5 2.5 6 0.10 0.5 4.8 na

PLI22-44 No significant intervals PLI22-45 0.0 4.4 4.4 3.3 14 0.14 0.4 1.9 na 114 including 0.0 2.4 2.4 1.8 8 0.20 0.5 3.1 na 166 PLI22-46 2.6 8.0 6.4 4.9 44 1.90 11.2 10.0 0.1 940 including 5.2 8.0 2.8 1.9 64 4.02 19.5 17.0 0.1 1,659 PLI22-47 62.1 69.2 7.1 2.4 281 2.15 8.9 6.0 na 970 PLI22-51 25.3 28.1 2.8 1.6 2 0.07 0.1 1.3 na



117.6 121.7 4.1 2.4 14 0.03 1.5 0.1 na 67 PLIP22-17 No significant intervals PLIP22-28 0.0 7.3 7.3 6.9 55 8.66 2.7 6.6 0.5 1,242 PLIP22-39A 0.0 4.3 4.3 3.7 57 2.23 11.2 9.8 0.1 969 PLIP22-44 3.1 11.7 8.6 7.4 24 0.91 2.4 3.7 0.1 329 including 3.1 5.4 2.3 2.0 46 2.82 4.2 6.5 0.2 700

14.0 17.3 3.3 2.5 15 0.37 2.9 3.3 0.1 269 PLIP22-47 7.8 14.8 7.1 6.8 12 0.28 1.3 2.7 0.3 211 PLIP22-48 3.8 9.0 5.2 4.0 40 0.08 0.2 0.3 0.1 74

12.7 20.0 7.4 6.4 34 0.15 0.2 0.4 0.1 74 PLIP22-49 8.8 12.7 3.9 2.5 25 0.11 0.4 0.2 0.1 64 PLIP22-50 3.5 4.5 1.0 0.8 752 0.64 1.9 2.4 0.2 973 PLIP22-51 0.4 2.4 2.0 1.4 73 0.67 1.6 2.3 0.4 315 PLIP22-52 1.0 8.0 7.0 5.4 18 0.60 5.1 4.4 0.1 399 including 3.0 4.5 1.5 1.0 68 2.44 21.9 18.4 0.1 1,644 PLIP22-53 6.6 10.0 3.4 3.4 19 0.13 0.2 0.1 0.1 55 PLIP22-54 No significant intervals PLIP22-55 0.0 1.3 1.3 1.1 77 0.54 9.6 3.5 0.4 583

1.3 12.6 11.3 8.7 2 1.34 na 0.1 na

PLIP22-56 No significant intervals PLIP22-57 3.6 14.8 11.2 10.5 62 0.02 na 0.1 na 69 including 14.5 14.8 0.3 0.2 582 0.03 0.1 0.1 na 590 PLIP22-58 No significant intervals PLIP22-59 0.0 5.0 5.0 4.3 22 1.25 3.7 3.6 0.1 387 including 0.0 2.0 2.0 1.3 49 2.70 8.9 8.2 0.1 878 PLI17-26 # 17.6 30.0 12.4 10.7 3 2.64 0.1 0.1 na 257 including 29.5 30.0 0.5 0.4 39 57.90 2.2 0.1 0.2 5,519

Numbers may be rounded. Results are uncut and undiluted. "na" = no significant result. # Existing previously unsampled core assayed after identification of new Au mineralized structures in nearby underground workings. * AgEq calculations using US$20.00/oz Ag, US$1,600/oz Au, US$0.90/lb Pb, US$1.10/lb Zn and US$3.00/lb Cu, with metallurgical recoveries of Ag – 74%, Au – 86%, Pb – 69%, Zn –75% and Cu – 80%. AgEq = ((Ag grade x Ag Price x Ag recovery) + (Au grade x Au price x Au recovery) + (Pb grade x Pb price x Pb recovery) + (Zn grade x Zn price x Zn recovery) + (Cu grade x Cu price x Cu recovery))/(Ag price x Ag recovery) .



Table 2: Plomosas Mine Area Drill Hole Details

Drill Hole East (m) North (m) RL (m) Dip (˚) Azimuth (˚) Depth (m) Drill Hole Type PLI22-40 451,109 2,551,798 705 -86 0 50.8 Underground PLI22-41 451,040 2,551,675 739 -51 139 96.5 Underground PLI22-42 451,119 2,551,852 700 -72 94 50.0 Underground PLI22-43 451,114 2,551,923 694 -45 97 63.0 Underground PLI22-44 451,085 2,551,906 691 -45 90 60.0 Underground PLI22-45 451,002 2,551,847 678 -10 120 114.0 Underground PLI22-46 451,027 2,551,700 727 -65 250 131.2 Underground PLI22-47 451,109 2,551,798 705 -86 0 50.8 Underground PLI22-51 451,040 2,551,675 739 -51 139 96.5 Underground PLIP22-017 451,212 2,552,002 769 -37 80 6.00 Underground PLIP22-28 451,044 2,551,898 677 -40 80 17.25 Underground PLIP22-39A 451,064 2,551,880 681 -70 90 17.0 Underground PLIP22-44 450,992 2,551,878 677 -55 42 18.3 Underground PLIP22-47 451,051 2,551,871 706 -48 138 18.0 Underground PLIP22-48 451,132 2,551,764 730 -39 110 20.0 Underground PLIP22-49 451,087 2,551,746 731 -40 65 21.0 Underground PLIP22-50 451,364 2,551,690 860 -18 210 15.0 Underground PLIP22-51 451,508 2,552,236 888 -47 80 12.5 Underground PLIP22-52 451,072 2,551,903 690 -45 90 13.1 Underground PLIP22-53 451,089 2,551,744 732 -40 50 14.3 Underground PLIP22-54 451,504 2,552,238 890 35 270 18.0 Underground PLIP22-55 451,261 2,551,987 787 -64 114 15.3 Underground PLIP22-56 451,200 2,551,754 763 -55 84 15.4 Underground PLIP22-57 451,159 2,551,683 757 -45 40 15.4 Underground PLIP22-58 451,494 2,552,237 880 35 305 13.5 Underground PLIP22-59 451,532 2,552,238 895 -67 310 16.3 Underground PLI17-26 450,933 2,551,788 752 0 0 279.95 Underground

Note: WGS84 Datum



QA/QC Procedures

The Company has implemented QA/QC procedures which include insertion of blank, duplicate and standard samples in all sample lots sent to SGS de México, S.A. de C.V. laboratory facilities in Durango, Mexico, for sample preparation and assaying. For every sample with results above Ag >100 ppm (over limits), these samples are submitted directly by SGS de Mexico to SGS Canada Inc. at Burnaby, BC. The analytical methods are four acid Digest and Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry with Lead Fusion Fire Assay with gravimetric finish for silver above over limits. For gold assays the analytical methods are Lead Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry Lead Fusion Fire Assay and gravimetric finish for gold above over limits (>10 ppm).

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Marcio Fonseca, P. Geo., President & COO for GR Silver Mining, who has reviewed and approved its contents.

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused junior mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of two past producer precious metal underground and open pit mines, within the expanded Plomosas Project, which includes the integrated San Marcial Area and La Trinidad acquisition. In conjunction with a portfolio of early to advanced stage exploration targets, the Company holds 734 km2 of concessions containing several structural corridors totaling over 75 km in strike length.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Eric Zaunscherb, Chairman & CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

