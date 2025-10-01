GR Silver Mining Announces Enhancement of Corporate Leadership Team

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE)

In alignment with GR Silver Mining's growth strategy, GR Silver Mining is pleased to announce the nomination of Daniel Schieber as Vice President of Corporate Development & Corporate Relations, to foster existing and new relationships with shareholders and implement corporate development marketing planning under the leadership of Marcio Fonseca.

Daniel Schieber established his career in metals and mining finance as an analyst for the Stabilitas Group of Funds in 2005. During this time, the fund grew from 3M EUR under management to 240M EUR, becoming the best performing Gold/Silver fund in Germany. Mr Schieber has 15+ years of experience in the capital markets associated with successful mining ventures particularly in the precious metals sector. In 2009, he co-founded Euroscandic International Group where he raised upwards of $350M in mining financing for specific development projects in the mining sector. He has recently pivoted to Canadian-investment vehicle Dynamis Capital Corp., which focuses on long-term, recession-proof investments with emphasis on gold and silver. Daniel Schieber currently serves on the board of directors and is CEO of American Copper Development Corp.

Marcio Fonseca comments: "Daniel brings 20 years of experience in raising capital and has already played a pivotal role in the recent re-capitalization of GR Silver Mining. His continued contributions will be instrumental as the Company advances to the next stage of growth in Mexico, driven by an active drilling program and a series of strategic initiatives supporting the development of the Plomosas Project."

Daniel Schieber Comments: "GR Silver Mining has reached a pivotal turning point--fully funded, debt-free, and ready to seize the opportunities of a strengthening silver market. Together with GR Silver Mining's team, I am committed to transforming the Company into a successful enterprise, driven by substantial resource growth and a bold vision for long-term value creation."

About the Plomosas Project

The Plomosas Project, including the recent high-grade silver discovery in the San Marcial SE Area, is progressing in 2025 as an emerging high-grade silver district located in southwestern edge of the Sierra Madre Occidental, Sinaloa, Mexico. The Plomosas Project, covering 7,823 ha, including the historical Plomosas Underground mine. benefits from mine infrastructure, road access and existing permits associated with past-producing mining sites. The district contains intermediate to low-sulfidation epithermal silver and gold mineralization, hosted in hydrothermal breccias and veins. Recent success in exploration and drilling has delineated wide, high-grade, shallow hydrothermal breccias in the San Marcial Area, including the SE Area discovery, where step-out drilling is underway in 2025, aiming for continuous resource growth. At the historical Plomosas Mine, where Grupo Mexico operated the underground mine from 1985 to 2000, exploration, underground sampling and metallurgical programs are being conducted to support future decisions regarding the implementation of a Bulk Sampling Test Mining Program

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of the Plomosas Project, including the former Plomosas underground mine and wide, high-grade silver mineralized zones at the San Marcial Area. Recent discoveries in the 78 km² of highly prospective, advanced-stage exploration concessions position the Company well for resource expansion at the Plomosas Project.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Márcio Fonseca, President & CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE GR Silver Mining Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Telephone: +1 236-270-2057, Email: [email protected]