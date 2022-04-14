GR Silver Mining Announces Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FSE: GPE) – announces that it has negotiated debt settlement with arm's length creditors. Pursuant to debt settlement agreements, and subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has settled aggregate debt of $33,542.87, in consideration for which it will issue an aggregate of 136,910 common shares at a deemed price of $0.245 per share. All common shares issued in connection with these debt settlements will have a hold period expiring 4 months and 1 day after their date of issuance, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused junior mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of two past producer precious metal underground and open pit mines, within the expanded Plomosas Project, which includes the integrated San Marcial Area and La Trinidad acquisition. In conjunction with a portfolio of early to advanced stage exploration targets, the Company holds 734 km2 of concessions containing several structural corridors totaling over 75 km in strike length.

