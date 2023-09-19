GR Silver Mining Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) reports the results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held September 18, 2023. A total of 73,706,010 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, being 27.43% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. Shareholders approved all matters brought before the Meeting, including re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor and approving the continued use of the Company's Omnibus Plan. In addition, Marcio Fonseca, Eric Zaunscherb, Fernando Berdegué de Cima, Larry Taddei, and Trevor Woolfe were all re-elected as directors for the ensuing year.

Incumbent director Laura Diaz chose not to stand for re-election and was not a nominee. We are very grateful to Ms. Diaz for her support and wise counsel during her time as director from March 2013 to November 2018, and again since September 2020, and we wish her well going forward.

About the Plomosas Project

The Plomosas Project, including the recent high-grade silver SE Area discovery in the San Marcial Area, is an emerging high-grade silver district located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The Plomosas Project, covering 43,187 ha, benefits from mine infrastructure, road access and existing permits, associated with past-producing historical mining sites. The district contains intermediate to low sulphidation epithermal silver and gold mineralization hosted in hydrothermal breccias and veins. Recent success in exploration and drilling has delineated wide, high-grade, shallow hydrothermal breccias in the San Marcial Area, including the SE Area discovery, where drilling incorporated into the updated March 2023 Plomosas Project mineral resource estimation highlighted an exploration opportunity for continuous resource growth.

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused junior mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of two past producer precious metal underground and open pit mines, within the expanded Plomosas Project, which includes the integrated San Marcial Area and La Trinidad acquisition. In conjunction with a portfolio of early to advanced stage exploration targets, the Company holds 734 km2 of concessions containing several structural corridors totaling over 75 km in strike length.

