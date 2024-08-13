GR Silver Announces Incentive Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) – announces that the Company has granted a total of 600,000 stock options ("Options") to eligible persons in accordance with the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "Plan") approved by the Board on August 2, 2022 and approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on September 18, 2023, and subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The options, with a five-year term and exercisable at a price of $0.16 per common share, shall vest as to 1/3 on the date of grant and an additional 1/3 on each of August 12, 2025 and August 12, 2026.

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused junior mineral exploration company engaged in cost effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of the former Plomosas underground mine within the Plomosas Project, which includes the integrated San Marcial Area. In conjunction with a portfolio of early to advanced stage exploration targets, the Company holds 78 km2 of highly prospective core concessions and an additional 270 km2 of non-core concessions.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Eric Zaunscherb, Chair & CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

For further information, please contact: Eric Zaunscherb, Telephone: +1.647.293.8457, Email: [email protected]