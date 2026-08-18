GR Silver Adopts an Advance Notice Policy

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQX: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) announces the adoption by its board of directors of an advance notice policy (the "Advance Notice Policy") regarding director elections.

The purpose of the Advance Notice Policy is to provide a clear process for the shareholders, directors and management to follow when nominating directors of the Company. Such a policy will ensure that shareholders receive adequate notice of director nominations and sufficient information regarding all director nominees and to allow shareholders to register an informed vote after having been afforded reasonable time for appropriate deliberation.

The Advance Notice Policy, among other things, includes a provision that requires advance notice to the Company in certain circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the board of directors are made by shareholders of the Company. The Advance Notice Policy also sets a deadline by which director nominations must be submitted to the Company prior to any annual general or special meeting of the shareholders and also sets out the required information that must be included in the notice to the Company. No person will be eligible for election as a director of the Company unless nominated in accordance with the Advance Notice Policy.

In the case of an annual general meeting of the shareholders, notice to the Company must be made not less than 30 days prior to the date of the annual general meeting. If the annual general meeting is being held on a date that is less than 40 days following the date on which the first public announcement of the meeting was made, notice may be made not later than the close of business on the 10th day following such public announcement.

In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual general meeting) called for the purpose of electing directors, notice to the Company must be made not later than the close of business on the 15th day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the board of directors may, in its sole discretion, waive any requirement of the Advance Notice Policy.

The Advance Notice Policy is now in effect and will apply in connection with the Company's next annual general meeting (the "Shareholders' Meeting") currently scheduled for October 21, 2026. The Company intends to seek shareholder approval and ratification of the Advance Notice Policy at the Shareholders' Meeting. If the Advance Notice Policy is not ratified by ordinary resolution of the Company's shareholders at the Shareholders' Meeting, then it will terminate and be void and of no further force or effect following the termination of the Shareholders' Meeting.

A full description of the Advance Notice Policy will be contained in the information circular to be prepared for the Shareholders' Meeting and mailed to the Company's shareholders. A copy of the Advance Notice Policy is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.grsilvermining.com.

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of the Plomosas Project, including both the high-grade silver discovery at the San Marcial Area and the former Plomosas underground mine. Recent discoveries in the 78 km² of highly prospective, advanced-stage exploration concessions position the Company well for resource expansion at the Plomosas Project.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Eric Zaunscherb, President & CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company.Risksand uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE GR Silver Mining Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Telephone: +1 236-270-2057, Email: [email protected]