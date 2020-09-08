GovTech leader PayIt announces new Canadian headquarters and plans to create local tech jobs

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - In the continuous effort to support the local community, PayIt founder and CEO John Thomson has announced the opening of PayIt's Canadian headquarters. Located in the Harbord Village area of Toronto, this moment marks the first international expansion of PayIt.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be opening our Canadian headquarters here in Toronto. This city is already home to some immense tech talent and we are excited to contribute to this ever-growing pool of talent," explained John Thomson, founder and CEO of PayIt. He continued, "It is our plan to use our presence in Toronto as a means to create more highly-skilled tech jobs in the city and to support the continued development of Toronto's tech talent footprint."

PayIt brings government agencies and people closer together through their award-winning, digital government platform. This platform enables constituents to easily access government services from any device. Whether it's paying for vehicle registration, housing or health services, interacting with government offices has never been easier.

This innovative approach to government interaction has earned PayIt and their government clients numerous awards — including being named to the GovTech 100 four years in a row and several Government Experience Awards. PayIt's founder and CEO has been recognized as a StateScoop Industry Leader two years running and, most recently, been named a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award 2020 Heartland award.

In addition to opening their Toronto HQ, PayIt Digital Government, Inc. is eager to invest in the local community to create a sustainable and lasting footprint in Canada's economic and tech growth. In the coming weeks, PayIt will begin their search for a Canadian Head of Country, as well as launch several innovative partnerships to support the incubation and development of Toronto's tech talent.

"Toronto really is the perfect next step for PayIt. We're enthusiastic about getting started and serving the forward-thinking leaders in Canada," finished Thomson.

