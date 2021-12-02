Governor General welcomed new heads of mission to Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, welcomed four new heads of mission to Canada during a formal presentation ceremony at Rideau Hall.

Upon their arrival in Canada, new heads of mission must present their letters of credence to the governor general before they can carry out their duties. Letters of credence are the official documents that accredit a diplomat as an ambassador or high commissioner to another country.

These types of ceremonies highlight the governor general's important role in representing Canada, building bridges with other nations to achieve common goals, and fostering diversity and acceptance.

The following new heads of mission presented their credentials:

Her Excellency Anizan Siti Hajjar Adnin

High Commissioner of Malaysia

His Excellency Archbishop Ivan Jurkovič

Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See

His Excellency Andrej Gregor Rode

Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia

His Excellency Anselm Ransford Adzete Sowah

High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana

Quick facts:

A key responsibility of the governor general is to represent Canada at home and abroad.

at home and abroad. The governor general must officially welcome to Canada both high commissioners from countries of which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is not the head of State and ambassadors before they can carry out their duties.

both high commissioners from countries of which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is not the head of State and ambassadors before they can carry out their duties. A high commissioner is a representative of a Commonwealth country.

An ambassador is a representative of a country that is not part of the Commonwealth.

Currently, there are more than 180 missions accredited to Canada .

