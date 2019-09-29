Governor General to travel to France to attend the service for former French President Jacques Chirac

OTTAWA, Sept. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that Her Excellency, the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will travel to Paris, France where she will lead a delegation and serve as Canada's official representative at the service for former French President Jacques Chirac. The service will take place on September 30, 2019.

Quote

"Former President Jacques Chirac was a great statesman who served the people of France with distinction over the course of his extensive political career. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends, and to the French people. On behalf of all Canadians, Her Excellency will pay respects to this great leader."

—The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Jacques Chirac was the President of France from 1995 to 2007.

was the President of from 1995 to 2007. Former Prime Minister of Canada , the Right Honourable Jean Chrétien, and Ambassador of Canada to France , Isabelle Hudon , will be in attendance as members of the delegation.

Associated Link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca/

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

