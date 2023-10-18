OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, will be presented with the first poppy of the National Poppy Campaign during a ceremony at Rideau Hall.

Governor General Mary Simon will receive the first poppy from Mr. Bruce Julian, Dominion President of the Royal Canadian Legion, and will be joined by Mr. Larry Murray, Grand President of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Poppies will be available to the general public beginning on the first day of the National Poppy Campaign, October 27.

Date: Friday, October 20, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. EST

Location: Rideau Hall

About the National Poppy Campaign

The poppy is worn during the Remembrance period to honour Canada's fallen. Every year, the Royal Canadian Legion conducts the Poppy Campaign, along with thousands of volunteers, to raise funds in support of veterans and their families. As part of the National Poppy Campaign, the Legion's Poppy Stories initiative allows Canadians to learn the life story of a fallen veteran by scanning a lapel poppy with their smartphone.

