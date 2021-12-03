Governor General invested in the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, was invested today as a Dame of Justice in the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem, and was installed as Prior of the Priory of Canada.

About the Order of St. John:

Established in 1888 by Queen Victoria , the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem is a world-wide non-denominational working order whose charitable endeavours are expressed principally through its two foundations, the St. John Eye Hospital in Jerusalem and St. John Ambulance in Canada .

, the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of of is a world-wide non-denominational working order whose charitable endeavours are expressed principally through its two foundations, the St. John Eye Hospital in and St. John Ambulance in . The Order was brought into the Canadian Honours System in 1990. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is the Order's Sovereign and the governor general is its Prior in Canada . For more information, please visit www.sja.ca.

Stay connected :

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.gg.ca/

