OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, announced 85 new appointments to the Order of Canada and 4 promotions within the Order. The new appointees include 1 Companion (C.C.), 13 Officers (O.C.) and 71 Members (C.M.). As well, 3 individuals were promoted from Officer to Companion, and 1 Member was promoted to Officer.

They will be presented with their insignia at future investiture ceremonies (dates to be determined).

The Order of Canada was created in 1967, by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, to honour people whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities.

Quote

"The Order of Canada celebrates the lives, endeavours and successes of people from coast to coast to coast and from all walks of life. Those being appointed today come from a variety of sectors, have achieved national and international success, and have shown ingenuity, innovation and generosity. What's more, they have made a difference in their communities and for Canada with their outstanding dedication and commitment. Congratulations to the new Order of Canada appointees, as well as those celebrating a promotion within the Order."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada

Quick Facts

The Order of Canada is one of our country's highest honours.

is one of our country's highest honours. To date, more than 7 600 people from all sectors of society across our country have been invested into the Order of Canada .

. Their contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and have taken to heart the motto of the Order: DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country")

