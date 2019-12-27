Governor General Announces 120 New Appointments to the Order of Canada

OTTAWA, Dec. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, today announces 120 new appointments to the Order of Canada. The new member list includes 5 Companions (C.C.), 38 Officers (O.C.), and 77 Members (C.M.). Recipients will be invited to accept their insignia at a ceremony to be held at a later date.

About the Order of Canada

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada is one of our country's highest honours. Presented by the governor general, the Order honours people whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities.

Close to 7 500 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order of Canada. Their contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and have taken to heart the motto of the Order: DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country"). The striking, six-point white enamel insignia they wear symbolizes our northern heritage and our diversity, because no two snowflakes are alike.

Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada. For more information about the Order of Canada or to nominate someone, visit www.gg.ca/en/honours.

The list of recipients, with short citations, and a backgrounder on the Order of Canada are attached.

RECIPIENTS

COMPANIONS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

James Francis Cameron, C.C. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and Manhattan Beach,

California, United States of America Raymond A. J. Chrétien, C.C. Montréal, Quebec George A. Cohon, C.C., O.Ont. Toronto, Ontario and Moscow, Russia The Right Honourable Stephen Joseph Harper, P.C., C.C. Calgary, Alberta Donna Theo Strickland, C.C. Waterloo, Ontario

OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

John Amagoalik, O.C., O.Nu. Iqaluit, Nunavut Annette av Paul, O.C. Montréal, Quebec and Stratford, Ontario Raymond Bachand, O.C. Montréal, Quebec David Osborn Braley, O.C. Hamilton, Ontario Eddy Carmack, O.C. Saanichton, British Columbia John J. Clague, O.C. Vancouver, British Columbia Slava Corn, O.C. Toronto, Ontario Jean-Charles Coutu, O.C., O.Q. Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Donald Bruce Dingwell, O.C. Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Munich, Germany Michael Donovan, O.C. Halifax, Nova Scotia Alain-G. Gagnon, O.C. Montréal, Quebec The Honourable Daniel Hays, P.C., O.C., C.D. Calgary, Alberta and Ottawa, Ontario Mark Henkelman, O.C. Toronto, Ontario Joan May Hollobon, O.C. Toronto, Ontario Daniel Jutras, O.C. Montréal, Quebec Shoo Kim Lee, O.C. Toronto, Ontario Thomas E.H. Lee, O.C. Victoria, British Columbia and Ottawa, Ontario Noni MacDonald, O.C., O.N.S. Halifax, Nova Scotia Robie W. Macdonald, O.C. Victoria, British Columbia Robin McLeod, O.C. Toronto, Ontario André Ménard, O.C. Montréal, Quebec Karen Messing, O.C. Montréal, Quebec Christine M. Morrissey, O.C. Vancouver, British Columbia Sister Sue M. Mosteller, O.C. Toronto, Ontario Donald Kenneth Newman, O.C. Ottawa, Ontario Caroline Ouellette, O.C. Montréal, Quebec François Paulette, O.C. Denendeh (Fort Smith), Northwest Territories and

Fitzgerald, Alberta Debra Pepler, O.C. Toronto, Ontario Heather Maxine Reisman, O.C. Toronto, Ontario Cheryl Rockman-Greenberg, O.C., O.M. Winnipeg, Manitoba Marcel Sabourin, O.C. Montréal, Quebec The Reverend Dr. James V. Scott, O.C. Ottawa, Ontario and Toronto, Ontario Alain Simard, O.C., C.Q. Montréal, Quebec Gilles Ste-Croix, O.C. Montréal, Quebec and Mexico City, Mexico Joseph Svoboda, O.C. Toronto, Ontario and Baker Lake, Nunavut Lorna Wanostsa7 Williams, O.C., O.B.C. Victoria, British Columbia James V. Zidek, O.C. Vancouver, British Columbia Bernard Zinman, O.C. Toronto, Ontario

MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Pita Aatami, C.M., C.Q. Kuujjuaq, Quebec Brian Ahern, C.M. Halifax, Nova Scotia and Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America Mathew Baldwin, C.M. Edmonton, Alberta T. Robert Beamish, C.M. Mississauga, Ontario Ronald Duncan Besse, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Paul Born, C.M. Waterloo, Ontario Maurice Brisson, C.M. Montréal, Quebec Omer Chouinard, C.M. Moncton, New Brunswick Diane Clement, C.M. Vancouver, British Columbia Mitchell Cohen, C.M. Toronto, Ontario John Collins, C.M. Hamilton, Ontario The Honourable James Cowan, C.M., Q.C. Halifax, Nova Scotia and Ottawa, Ontario Phillip Crawley, C.M., C.B.E. Toronto, Ontario Valerie Lynn Creighton, C.M., S.O.M. Regina, Saskatchewan and Toronto, Ontario Anne Innis Dagg, C.M. Waterloo, Ontario and Hoedspruit, South Africa Mary Eberle Deacon, C.M. Toronto, Ontario The Reverend Dr. Cheri DiNovo, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Xavier Dolan, C.M. Montréal, Quebec Hugo Eppich, C.M. Vancouver, British Columbia Wayne John Fairhead, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Ronald Charles Fellows, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Thomas J. Foran, C.M., O.N.L. St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador Eric D. Friesen, C.M. Toronto, Ontario and Ottawa, Ontario Berna Valencia Garron, C.M. and Myron Austin Garron, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Hana Gartner, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Marie Giguère, C.M. Montréal, Quebec Katherine Govier, C.M. Toronto, Ontario and Canmore, Alberta Brigadier-General the Honourable John James Grant, (Ret'd) C.M., C.M.M., O.N.S., C.D. Halifax, Nova Scotia Ken Greenberg, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Roger D. Grimes, C.M. St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador Arshavir Gundjian, C.M. Montréal, Quebec Sarah Hall, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Pavel Hamet, C.M., O.Q. Montréal, Quebec Peter Harrison, C.M. Ottawa, Ontario Joyce Louise Hisey, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Gordon J. Hoffman, C.M., Q.C. Calgary, Alberta Steve E. Hrudey, C.M., A.O.E. Edmonton, Alberta John S. Hunkin, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Johnny Nurraq Seotaituq Issaluk, C.M. Igluligaarjuk and Iqaluit, Nunavut Peter Kendall, C.M. Woodbridge, Ontario Hal Philip Klepak, C.M., C.D. Ottawa, Ontario alcides lanza, C.M. Montréal, Quebec Cathy Levy C.M. Ottawa, Ontario Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia, C.M., O.B.C. Vancouver, British Columbia Derek Lister, C.M Chalk River, Ontario and

Fredericton, New Brunswick Julie Macfarlane, C.M. Windsor, Ontario Isabelle Marcoux, C.M. Montréal, Quebec R. Mohan Mathur, C.M. London, Ontario Donald S. Mavinic, C.M. Vancouver, British Columbia Denyse McCann, C.M. Montréal, Quebec Séan McCann, C.M. Ottawa, Ontario and St. John's,

Newfoundland and Labrador Brian Theodore McGeer, C.M. Vancouver, British Columbia and Bingen, Washington, United States of America Stuart M. McGill, C.M. Waterloo, Ontario Anthony Bernard Miller, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Nadir H. Mohamed, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Susan Helena Mortimer, C.M. Toronto, Ontario M. Lee Myers, C.M. London, Ontario Paul Nicklen, C.M. Victoria, British Columbia and

Kimmirut, Nunavut The Honourable Donald H. Oliver, C.M., Q.C. Halifax, Nova Scotia and Ottawa, Ontario Brian Stuart Osborne, C.M. Kingston, Ontario Louis-Frédéric Paquin, C.M. Saint-Boniface, Manitoba Ralph Pentland, C.M. Ottawa, Ontario Michael U. Potter, C.M. Ottawa, Ontario Robert Dick Richmond, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Larry Rosen, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Janice Sanderson, C.M. Winnipeg, Manitoba Kourken Sarkissian, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Duncan Gordon Sinclair, C.M. Kingston, Ontario Harry Sheldon Swain, C.M. Ottawa, Ontario Beverly Thomson, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Darren Dennis Throop, C.M. Halifax, Nova Scotia and Toronto, Ontario Jennifer Tory, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Gordon W. Walker, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Mel Watkins, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Sheri-D Wilson, C.M. Calgary, Alberta and

Vancouver, British Columbia Lynn Margaret Zimmer C.M. Peterborough, Ontario

RECIPIENTS' CITATIONS

COMPANIONS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

James Francis Cameron, C.C.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and Manhattan Beach, California, United States of America

For his outstanding contributions to the filmmaking industry as a writer, producer and director.

Raymond A. J. Chrétien, C.C.

Montréal, Quebec

For his promotion of Canadian ideals and public diplomacy, and for his unwavering commitment to the transmission of knowledge.

This is a promotion within the Order.

George A. Cohon, C.C., O.Ont.

Toronto, Ontario and Moscow, Russia

For his philanthropic commitment to children's health and well-being in Canada and abroad.

This is a promotion within the Order.

The Right Honourable Stephen Joseph Harper, P.C., C.C.

Calgary, Alberta

For his long-standing career in politics and for his service to the nation as the 22nd prime minister of Canada.

Donna Theo Strickland, C.C.

Waterloo, Ontario

For her contributions to optical physics and for her innovative developments in ultra-fast optical science.

OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

John Amagoalik, O.C., O.Nu.

Iqaluit, Nunavut

For his leadership in Canada's North, notably for his integral role in the creation of Nunavut.

Annette av Paul, O.C.

Montréal, Quebec and Stratford, Ontario

For her contributions to ballet and for her mentorship as a dancer, teacher and director.

Raymond Bachand, O.C.

Montréal, Quebec

For his contributions to business and politics, and for his ongoing commitment to public governance in several sectors.

David Osborn Braley, O.C.

Hamilton, Ontario

For his contributions to the Canadian Football League, and for his entrepreneurial and philanthropic leadership in his community.

Eddy Carmack, O.C.

Saanichton, British Columbia

For his contributions to climate oceanography and for expanding our understanding of the Arctic Ocean and its role as an exemplar for climate change.

John J. Clague, O.C.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For his contributions to environmental earth sciences and for his impact on the study of natural hazards.

Slava Corn, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions to the discipline of gymnastics as a judge, administrator and volunteer who has helped advance the sport in Canada and abroad.

Jean-Charles Coutu, O.C., O.Q.

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec

For his contributions to the legal profession in the area of Indigenous justice and for his community involvement.

Donald Bruce Dingwell, O.C.

Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Munich, Germany

For his contributions to the study of volcanology and for his leadership in promoting science and research in international public policy formation.

Michael Donovan, O.C.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

For his contributions to Canadian film and television, and for his commitment to the professional development of the next generation.

Alain-G. Gagnon, O.C.

Montréal, Quebec

For his contributions to social sciences, notably for his research in federalism, Francophone-Anglophone relations, and national identities.

The Honourable Daniel Hays, P.C., O.C., C.D.

Calgary, Alberta and Ottawa, Ontario

For his contributions to the province of Alberta and for his distinguished public service, notably as speaker of the Senate.

Mark Henkelman, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

For his pioneering work on magnetic resonance imaging and for his ongoing commitment to the development of medical imaging in Canada.

Joan May Hollobon, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

For her career in journalism focused on increasing the public's understanding of scientific concepts related to health and medical advances.

Daniel Jutras, O.C.

Montréal, Quebec

For his contributions to the development of pluralist law internationally and for his contributions as a lawyer, professor and university administrator.

Shoo Kim Lee, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions to the field of neonatal medicine in Canada, which have helped improve outcomes for ailing infants and their families.

Thomas E. H. Lee, O.C.

Victoria, British Columbia and Ottawa, Ontario

For his contributions as a public servant and for his conservation of Canada's natural resources.

Noni MacDonald, O.C., O.N.S.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

For her contributions to the enhancement of clinical practices in maternal and child health, in Canada and around the world.

Robie W. Macdonald, O.C.

Victoria, British Columbia

For having identified the effects contaminants have on northern marine ecosystems and on nearby Indigenous communities.

Robin McLeod, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions to surgical oncology and for her innovations in clinical epidemiology and biostatistics.

André Ménard, O.C.

Montréal, Quebec

For his contributions to Montréal's events scene, notably as artistic director of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal.

Karen Messing, O.C.

Montréal, Quebec

For her pioneering research into ergonomic work conditions, particularly as they affect women's health.

Christine M. Morrissey, O.C.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For her advocacy on behalf of 2SLGBTQ+ immigrants and refugees.

Sister Sue M. Mosteller, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

For her dedication to improving the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, and for her decades of work as a leader of l'Arche.

Donald Kenneth Newman, O.C.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his lifelong contributions to journalism and for his advocacy of freedom of the press.

This is a promotion in the Order.

Caroline Ouellette, O.C.

Montréal, Quebec

For her contributions to sport in Canada as a decorated athlete, national team leader and ambassador for women's hockey.

François Paulette, O.C.

Denendeh (Fort Smith), Northwest Territories and Fitzgerald, Alberta

For his contributions to Indigenous treaty rights and for his advocacy of circumpolar health research.

Debra Pepler, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

For her innovative, community-based research on social issues involving children and youth, which changed the way psychologists study bullying.

Heather Maxine Reisman, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions to Canadian book publishing and children's literacy, and for her transformational philanthropy.

This is a promotion in the Order.

Cheryl Rockman-Greenberg, O.C., O.M.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

For her contributions as an academic clinician and physician in the field of genetics, notably in the treatment of genetic disorders overrepresented in unique populations.

Marcel Sabourin, O.C.

Montréal, Quebec

For his artistic career filled with memorable roles in theatre, on television and in film.

The Reverend Dr. James V. Scott, O.C.

Ottawa, Ontario and Toronto, Ontario

For his leadership in advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples in Canada and for his advocacy of restorative justice.

Alain Simard, O.C., C.Q.

Montréal, Quebec

For his leading role in positioning Montréal as a festival city and for his leadership as the head of L'Équipe Spectra.

Gilles Ste-Croix, O.C.

Montréal, Quebec and Mexico City, Mexico

For his creativity and imagination as co-founder and artistic director of Cirque du Soleil.

Joseph Svoboda, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario and Baker Lake, Nunavut

For his pioneering research on tundra ecosystems and for his lifelong mentorship of scientists studying the Arctic.

Lorna Wanostsa7 Williams, O.C., O.B.C.

Victoria, British Columbia

For her contributions to Indigenous education and for her advocacy of Indigenous language revitalization programs.

James V. Zidek, O.C.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For his contributions to mathematical statistics and for his leadership in expanding the field in academia and government.

Bernard Zinman, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions to diabetes research and for his development of advanced preventative therapies.

This is a promotion in the Order.

MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Pita Aatami, C.M., C.Q.

Kuujjuaq, Quebec

For his contributions to the economic, social and political development of Nunavik.

Brian Ahern, C.M.

Halifax, Nova Scotia and Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America

For his contributions as a producer supporting countless Canadian and international recording artists, and for his innovative work in sound engineering.

Mathew Baldwin, C.M.

Edmonton, Alberta

For his philanthropy and entrepreneurship, and for his prowess as a champion curling skip.

T. Robert Beamish, C.M.

Mississauga, Ontario

For his leadership of and contributions to industry and for his philanthropic support for causes related to education and health care.

Ronald Duncan Besse, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his leadership in business as founder and administrator of book publishing companies, mainly in the academic and educational fields.

Paul Born, C.M.

Waterloo, Ontario

For his contributions to his community and for his large-scale initiatives to reduce poverty.

Maurice Brisson, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For his recognized expertise in designing electrification plans and for his philanthropic contributions to promoting electrical engineering education.

Omer Chouinard, C.M.

Moncton, New Brunswick

For his efforts to protect ecosystems in the Maritimes as a professor of environmental studies.

Diane Clement, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For her contributions to sport and recreation as an advocate for athletic excellence, fitness and healthy living among all Canadians.

Mitchell Cohen, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions to urban development and for his commitment to community building.

John Collins, C.M.

Hamilton, Ontario

For his transformative research in reproductive endocrinology and for promoting evidence-based medicine in women's health care.

The Honourable James Cowan, C.M., Q.C.

Halifax, Nova Scotia and Ottawa, Ontario

For his civic engagement as a parliamentarian and for championing human rights related to medically assisted dying, genetic discrimination and mental health.

Phillip Crawley, C.M., C.B.E.

Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions to journalism and for his innovative leadership in the news publishing industry.

Valerie Lynn Creighton, C.M., S.O.M.

Regina, Saskatchewan and Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions to the growth and development of the entertainment and production industries in her province and across the country.

Anne Innis Dagg, C.M.

Waterloo, Ontario and Hoedspruit, South Africa

For her contributions to the modern scientific understanding of the giraffe, through which she has helped enhance the field of animal behaviour science.

Mary Eberle Deacon, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her leadership in the field of mental health and for enhancing the conversation on mental health matters in Canada.

The Reverend Dr. Cheri DiNovo, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions to provincial politics and for her lifelong advocacy of social justice.

Xavier Dolan, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For his acclaimed work as an internationally renowned actor, screen writer and director.

Hugo Eppich, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For his forward-thinking leadership in business and for supporting multiculturalism, architecture and the arts.

Wayne John Fairhead, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his leadership of the Sears Drama Festival and for inspiring youth to delve into theatre arts.

Ronald Charles Fellows, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For the excellence of his multidisciplinary career in motor racing.

Thomas J. Foran, C.M., O.N.L.

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

For his contributions to entrepreneurship, and for his enduring service in support of his province's arts and culture scene.

Eric D. Friesen, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario and Ottawa, Ontario

For contributing to the public appreciation of classical music as a radio broadcaster, writer and speaker.

Berna Valencia Garron, C.M. and Myron Austin Garron, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For their ongoing philanthropy in pediatric health care in Canada and the Caribbean.

Hana Gartner, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions to investigative journalism and news broadcasting, and for her mentorship of aspiring reporters.

Marie Giguère, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For her leadership in commercial and corporate law, for her commitment to increasing the role of women in business, and for her dedication to the community.

Katherine Govier, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario and Canmore, Alberta

For contributing to Canada's literary scene as an acclaimed author, and for supporting refugee and immigrant women.

Brigadier-General the Honourable John James Grant (Ret'd), C.M., C.M.M., O.N.S., C.D.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

For his contributions to the people of Nova Scotia as an entrepreneur, community leader and lieutenant governor.

Ken Greenberg, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For leading large-scale projects in various cities across Canada as an urban designer, teacher, writer and environmental advocate.

Roger D. Grimes, C.M.

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

For his contributions as a parliamentarian and former premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and for his achievements in public governance.

Arshavir Gundjian, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For his contributions to recognizing and promoting Armenian culture in Canada and abroad.

Sarah Hall, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions as an architectural glass artist and for her innovations in glass production.

Pavel Hamet, C.M., O.Q.

Montréal, Quebec

For his contributions to genetic medicine and to the development of new clinical treatments for hypertension and diabetes.

Peter Harrison, C.M.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his dedication to Canada's stewardship of the Arctic Ocean and to the enhancement of its role in Arctic and northern issues.

Joyce Louise Hisey, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions to figure skating as a judge, referee and mentor to both competitors and other officials.

Gordon J. Hoffman, C.M., Q.C.

Calgary, Alberta

For his community engagement, leadership and philanthropy in support of charities and community organizations throughout Alberta.

Steve E. Hrudey, C.M., A.O.E.

Edmonton, Alberta

For his contributions to environmental health sciences and for his advocacy of safe drinking water.

John S. Hunkin, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his active governance and philanthropic commitment to education, health and mental health.

Johnny Nurraq Seotaituq Issaluk, C.M.

Igluligaarjuk and Iqaluit, Nunavut

For his contributions as an athlete, actor, educator and Arctic ambassador who has increased the visibility of northern and Inuit culture.

Peter Kendall, C.M.

Woodbridge, Ontario

For his steadfast commitment to conserving and protecting Canada's biodiversity for future generations.

Hal Philip Klepak, C.M., C.D.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his contributions to the humanities as a professor of history and strategy at the Royal Military College of Canada.

alcides lanza, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For his decades-long contributions to the contemporary music scene and for championing Canadian music here and abroad.

Cathy Levy C.M.

Ottawa, Ontario

For her contributions to the performing arts as a producer and dance advocate.

Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia, C.M., O.B.C.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For her entrepreneurial and philanthropic leadership in British Columbia, notably in the autism community.

Derek Lister, C.M

Chalk River, Ontario and Fredericton, New Brunswick

For his contributions to nuclear energy research and improvements to occupational safety.

Julie Macfarlane, C.M.

Windsor, Ontario

For her contributions as a lawyer and mediator, and for her advocacy of self-represented litigants.

Isabelle Marcoux, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For her role in promoting diversity within Quebec's economic community and for her involvement in numerous fundraising campaigns.

R. Mohan Mathur, C.M.

London, Ontario

For his leadership in the field of electrical engineering in both academia and industry, as well as for his efforts to enhance and expand the profession in Canada.

Donald S. Mavinic, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For his contributions to environmental engineering science and technology in Canada, notably in the areas of liquid wastewater and residuals management.

Denyse McCann, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For her contributions to the growth of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, the Francofolies de Montréal and Montréal en Lumière.

Séan McCann, C.M.

Ottawa, Ontario and St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

For his achievements as a singer-songwriter, and for his advocacy on behalf of those living with mental health and addiction issues.

Brian Theodore McGeer, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Bingen, Washington, United States of America

For his contributions to aeronautical engineering and for his innovative designs for unmanned aerial systems.

Stuart M. McGill, C.M.

Waterloo, Ontario

For his contributions to understanding the biomechanics of the spinal column and to the development of rehabilitation programs.

Anthony Bernard Miller, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions to the field of cancer epidemiology and for his work to advance cancer control policies and practices in Canada.

Nadir H. Mohamed, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his leadership in the telecommunications industry, and for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Canada.

Susan Helena Mortimer, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her sustained philanthropic commitment to the arts and culture in Canada.

M. Lee Myers, C.M.

London, Ontario

For her leadership and volunteerism as a board member of the Stratford Festival and the London Community Foundation.

Paul Nicklen, C.M.

Victoria, British Columbia and Kimmirut, Nunavut

For his contributions as a leading nature photojournalist who has raised awareness of environmental issues in Canada and worldwide.

The Honourable Donald H. Oliver, C.M., Q.C.

Halifax, Nova Scotia and Ottawa, Ontario

For his untiring efforts as a senator, educator and civic-minded community member who promotes inclusion and diversity in Canada.

Brian Stuart Osborne, C.M.

Kingston, Ontario

For his contributions to historical geography and for his distinguished research on Kingston's geographic heritage.

Louis-Frédéric Paquin, C.M.

Saint-Boniface, Manitoba

For his contributions to the Canadian Francophonie through the creation of Franco-Manitoban television products and documentaries.

Ralph Pentland, C.M.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his enduring commitment to conserving and protecting freshwater resources in Canada and around the globe.

Michael U. Potter, C.M.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his vision as the head of Cognos Inc., for his contributions to preserving Canada's aviation heritage and for his philanthropy.

Robert Dick Richmond, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his innovative designs as an aeronautical engineer and for his contributions to the aviation industry.

Larry Rosen, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For leading and expanding the family's high-end fashion company, which became one of Canada's most valuable retail brands.

Janice Sanderson, C.M.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

For her leadership within Manitoba's public service by promoting improved quality of life and health for children.

Kourken Sarkissian, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his involvement with the Armenian community as a businessman, philanthropist and educational leader.

Duncan Gordon Sinclair, C.M.

Kingston, Ontario

For his contributions to the Canadian health care system as a teacher, university administrator and advisor, and for his leadership in health care reform in Ontario.

Harry Sheldon Swain, C.M.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his years of public service and leadership, notably relating to Indigenous land claims and the environment.

Beverly Thomson, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions to Canada's broadcasting industry, and for her dedicated volunteerism and support for health care organizations.

Darren Dennis Throop, C.M.

Halifax, Nova Scotia and Toronto, Ontario

For his innovative leadership in the entertainment and film industry.

Jennifer Tory, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her commitment to advancing women and minorities in the banking industry and for her extensive community work.

Gordon W. Walker, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his civil service as a parliamentarian and for his commitment to protecting transboundary waters between Canada and the United States.

Mel Watkins, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions as a political economist and for his advocacy of social justice.

Sheri-D Wilson, C.M.

Calgary, Alberta and Vancouver, British Columbia

For her contributions as a spoken word artist and for her leadership in the community.

Lynn Margaret Zimmer C.M.

Peterborough, Ontario

For her contributions to protecting victims of violence and for her advocacy of women's rights.

ORDER OF CANADA BACKGROUNDER

Established in 1967 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Order of Canada is the cornerstone of the Canadian Honours System, and recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. The Order recognizes people in all sectors of Canadian society. Their contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and made a difference to this country.

Motto and Levels

The Order of Canada's motto is DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country"). Her Majesty The Queen is the Sovereign of the Order, and the governor general is the chancellor and Principal Companion of the Order.

Companion – Post-nominal: C.C.

recognizes national pre-eminence or international service or achievement;

Officer – Post-nominal: O.C.

recognizes national service or achievement; and

Member – Post-nominal: C.M.

recognizes outstanding contributions at the local or regional level or in a special field of activity.

Insignia Description

The insignia of the Order is a stylized snowflake of six points, with a red annulus at its centre which bears a stylized maple leaf circumscribed with the motto of the Order, DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country"), surmounted by the Royal Crown. It is struck in fine silver and is composed of three individual pieces: the snowflake, annulus and maple leaf. The colour is added by hand through a unique application of opaque and translucent enamel.

The design of the insignia of the Order of Canada dates from 1967, and is credited to Bruce Beatty, C.M., S.O.M., C.D. The technical drawings used by the Royal Canadian Mint in this new generation of the insignia were developed by the Canadian Heraldic Authority at the Chancellery of Honours, part of the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General. The insignia is manufactured by the Mint at its Ottawa facility.

Eligibility

All Canadians are eligible for the Order of Canada, with the exception of federal and provincial politicians and judges while in office. The Order's constitution permits non-Canadians to be considered for honorary appointments. Members of the Royal Family, governors general and their spouses are appointed in the extraordinary category. There are no posthumous appointments.

Officers and Members may be elevated within the Order in recognition of further achievement, based on continued exceptional or extraordinary service to Canada. Usually, promotions are considered five years after the first appointment.

Nominations

Any person or group is welcome to nominate a deserving individual as a candidate for appointment to the Order of Canada. Appointments are made on the recommendations of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada, an independent council chaired by the chief justice of Canada. Members of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada reflect the diversity and excellence in Canadian society. Certain members are appointed by virtue of their office; others are appointed for a fixed term to achieve a balanced representation of the various regions of the country.

For more information about the Order of Canada or to nominate someone, visit www.gg.ca/honours.

