Governments of Canada and Ontario investing over $219 million to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 66,000 households in over 300 communities in southern Ontario

Rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity to high-speed Internet

DUNDAS, ON, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - All Canadians need access to reliable high-speed Internet, no matter where they live. The governments of Canada and Ontario are taking action to bring high-speed Internet access to unserved and underserved communities across Ontario.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, and the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, together with the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, and Donna Skelly, Member of Provincial Parliament for Flamborough–Glanbrook, announced over $219 million in combined federal and provincial funding for Rogers to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 66,000 households in over 300 Ontario communities, including over 600 Indigenous households.

The projects being announced today are part of an existing partnership between Ontario and Canada. On July 29, 2021, the governments announced a Canada–Ontario broadband partnership to support large-scale, fibre-based projects that will provide high-speed Internet access to more than 280,000 households across the province. This historic agreement was made possible by a joint federal-provincial investment totalling more than $1.2 billion.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. The announcement also brings the Government of Ontario closer to achieving its goal of bringing reliable high-speed Internet access to every community in the province by the end of 2025.

Quotes

"We all know that Internet is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity. Today's announcement is a significant milestone for Internet connectivity in rural Ontario. Working with Rogers, we will help connect more than 66,000 underserved households in over 300 rural communities in Ontario, including over 600 Indigenous households. Our government will continue to work side by side with our partners to achieve our connectivity targets and ensure that every Canadian, no matter where they live, has access to high-speed Internet."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"High-speed Internet access is essential to the success of everyone, especially those living and working in rural communities in Ontario and across the country. The projects announced today will help improve access to health care and online learning services, create jobs in these communities, and keep people connected to their family, friends and loved ones. Our government is committed to making investments like these to help connect every Ontarian and Canadian to the high-speed Internet they need to succeed."

– The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

"Today's announcement brings us one step closer to a fully connected Canada. Together, we're connecting over 66,000 households in more than 300 communities across the province. By investing in Internet connectivity, we're ensuring that Canadians have access to essential services, education and business opportunities. Our commitment is unwavering as we work toward connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030, leaving no one behind."

– The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"The Ontario government is moving at an unprecedented pace to ensure every community across the province has access to reliable high-speed Internet by the end of 2025. By working together with our federal partners and Internet service providers, we are building a stronger, more connected province for everyone today and for generations to come."

– The Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"In today's digital world, reliable access to Internet service is crucial for work, education, health care, communication and entertainment. That is why our government has a bold plan to achieve what has become an absolute necessity for every Ontarian in every community across the province."

– Donna Skelly, Member of Provincial Parliament for Flamborough–Glanbrook

"This investment is critical to ensuring that people and businesses alike can access high-speed Internet when and where they need it. This initiative is another step forward as we fulfill our government's connectivity commitment by 2025."

– The Honourable Lisa Thompson, Ontario's Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

"Access to reliable high-speed Internet is critical for residents in Ontario today to stay connected with friends and family, and for businesses to operate and grow. We are proud to invest with the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario to bring high-speed fibre Internet access to more than 66,000 households across southern Ontario, part of our coast-to-coast wireline network."

– Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Rogers Communications Inc.

Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

investment by the Government of designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030. Today, 93.5% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

The Ontario government is investing nearly $4 billion to bring access to reliable high-speed Internet to every community across the province by the end of 2025. This is the largest single investment in high-speed Internet in any province, by any government in Canadian history.

government is investing nearly to bring access to reliable high-speed Internet to every community across the province by the end of 2025. This is the largest single investment in high-speed Internet in any province, by any government in Canadian history. As of August 2023 , Ontario has finalized agreements totalling more than $2.3 billion for nearly 200 high–speed Internet and cellular projects that will bring access to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the province.

, has finalized agreements totalling more than for nearly 200 high–speed Internet and cellular projects that will bring access to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the province. Earlier this year, Ontario launched a new interactive online map that shows where provincially funded high-speed Internet projects are planned, are currently under way or have been recently completed. Ontarians can use the map to learn about projects in their area and find out where high-speed Internet service is currently available.

launched a new interactive online map that shows where provincially funded high-speed Internet projects are planned, are currently under way or have been recently completed. Ontarians can use the map to learn about projects in their area and find out where high-speed Internet service is currently available. In 2021, Ontario passed the Supporting Broadband and Infrastructure Expansion Act, 2021 to help speed up construction of high-speed Internet projects. To build upon this legislation, the Ontario government also passed the Getting Ontario Connected Act, 2022, which further reduces barriers, duplication and delays.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA , Facebook: Canadian Innovation , Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

Follow Ontario's Ministry of Infrastructure on social media.

Twitter: @ONinfra, Instagram: @oninfrastructure and LinkedIn: Infrastructure | Infrastructure

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Government of Canada: Hugo Alvarez, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 343-551-7846, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Government of Ontario: Andrea Chiappetta, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure, [email protected]; Ministry of Infrastructure Media Line, Communications Branch, [email protected]