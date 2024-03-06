Rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity to high-speed Internet

SIKSIKA NATION, AB, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - All Canadians need reliable and affordable high-speed Internet, no matter where they live. That is why the governments of Canada and Alberta are taking action to bring high-speed Internet access to underserved communities across Alberta.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, together with the Honourable Nate Glubish, Alberta's Minister of Technology and Innovation, announced over $112 million in combined federal and provincial funding to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 22,500 households in 166 rural and remote communities across Alberta. This includes over 3,400 Indigenous households.

This funding is part of an existing agreement between Canada and Alberta. On March 9, 2022, both governments announced a historic broadband partnership to invest up to $780 million to provide high–speed Internet access to Albertans in rural, remote and Indigenous communities. The governments of Canada and Alberta will continue to announce projects selected under this agreement over the coming months.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. The announcement also brings the Government of Alberta closer to achieving its goal of bringing reliable high-speed Internet access to every community in the province by the end of the 2026–27 fiscal year.

Quotes

"We all know that Internet is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity. That's why your government made a historic commitment to connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026. Today's announcement in Siksika Nation marks a significant milestone for Internet connectivity in rural Alberta. This investment will provide reliable high-speed Internet access to more than 22,500 underserved homes in 166 rural and remote communities in Alberta."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Improving access to high-speed Internet will level the playing field. I'm confident that we are on track to achieving our goal of connecting every single Alberta household to high-speed Internet by 2027."

– The Honourable Nate Glubish, Alberta's Minister of Technology and Innovation

"Access to reliable Internet is not just a convenience; it's a modern-day necessity that connects us all to essential services, education and each other. On Siksika Nation, together with our government partners, we are not just bridging the digital divide; we are building pathways to a healthier, more connected future for all."

– Ouray Crowfoot, Chief of Siksika Nation

Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

investment by the Government of designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030. Today, 93.5% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

The Alberta Broadband Strategy aims to provide every household in Alberta with access to high-speed Internet by the end of the 2026–27 fiscal year.

with access to high-speed Internet by the end of the 2026–27 fiscal year. On March 9, 2022 , a Canada - Alberta broadband partnership was announced. Under this agreement, approximately 200,000 households across Alberta will be connected to broadband thanks to an investment of up to $780 million , co-funded equally by both levels of government.

, a - broadband partnership was announced. Under this agreement, approximately 200,000 households across will be connected to broadband thanks to an investment of up to , co-funded equally by both levels of government. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $488 million in connectivity projects in Alberta .

