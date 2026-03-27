Government's Care-First system delivers on promise to lower auto insurance premiums and improve care for Albertans

EDMONTON, AB, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Alberta government released the findings of a new report that highlights significant consumer relief under its new Care-First auto insurance system. Following the announcement, Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific and Western, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), issued the following statement:

"The Alberta government deserves tremendous credit for designing and delivering a best-in-class auto insurance system. By taking action to reduce legal costs, these reforms will put money back into the pockets of drivers while also providing the most generous care and benefits in the country to anyone injured in a collision. Alberta's insurers look forward to working with the provincial government in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition to its Care-First system."

More information on today's announcement can be found here.

More information on Alberta's Care-First reforms can be found here.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles, or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]