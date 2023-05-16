OTTAWA, ON, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

The Government of Canada is pleased to announce that it has signed a tentative collective agreement with the Professional Association of Foreign Service Officers for the Foreign Service (FS) group. Upon ratification, it would apply to approximately 1,927 members who advance Canada's national interests in Canada and abroad. This 4-year tentative agreement would provide general economic and group-specific increases for employees until June 2026, as well as a one-time payment of $2,500.

Improvements also include provisions around leave with pay for family-related responsibilities, vacation leave accrual rate, and a new benefit for Indigenous employees who will now have access to paid leave to participate in traditional practices. Once ratified and approved, employees can expect to see wage enhancements within agreed-to timelines.

Both parties have signed a letter of agreement on telework, which resides outside of the collective agreement. We remain committed to a modern, hybrid workplace that provides employees, where applicable, with the flexibility to continue to work from home up to 3 days a week.

The Government of Canada continues to work with bargaining groups to reach collective agreements that are fair for employees and reasonable for Canadians.

Quote

"The Government of Canada has great respect for the work that our Foreign Service Officers perform for our country, both in Canada and abroad. I am pleased that we have reached a fair, reasonable and competitive tentative agreement with the Professional Association of Foreign Services Officers (PAFSO). Both parties came to the table willing to work on key priorities and I thank PAFSO for their collaboration at the bargaining table."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

Foreign Service Officers occupy positions within the public service of Canada and are primarily involved in the planning, development, delivery and promotion of Canada's diplomatic, commercial, human rights, cultural, promotional, consular and international development policies and interests in other countries, and in international organizations through the career rotational foreign service.

Foreign Service Officers are employed primarily with the departments of Global Affairs Canada and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

