Government of Quebec to Cover ALBRIOZA™ for the Treatment of ALS

Quebec is the second province to provide public reimbursement for ALBRIOZA™

TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Canada announced today that the Company has entered into a Product Listing Agreement with Quebec for the public reimbursement of ALBRIOZA™ (sodium phenylbutyrate and ursodoxicoltaurine), effective July 6, 2023. The treatment will be included on the List of Medications reimbursed under Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often known as Lou Gehrig's disease or maladie de Charcot. In the CENTAUR clinical trial, ALBRIOZA™ was shown to significantly slow disease progression and loss of functional decline in people living with ALS, potentially giving them more time with functional independence.i

"We commend the government of Quebec for providing public coverage for this treatment," said Claudine Cook, Executive Director of the ALS Society of Quebec. "As this fatal disease progresses so quickly, it's crucial that those eligible can access approved treatment as soon as possible. We hope that other public drug plans will follow our government's example so that all Canadians who rely on public coverage can access this new treatment."

Amylyx is currently working with other provincial, territorial and federal drug plans to have ALBRIOZA™ listed on public formularies across the country. With a median life expectancy of two years following diagnosis, Canadians living with ALS simply do not have the time to wait.ii

"We are grateful for the Quebec government's collaboration and its support of people living with ALS by providing public coverage for ALBRIOZA™," said Chris Aiello, General Manager and Head of Canada at Amylyx. "Understanding the speed at which this disease progresses, our goal is to ensure that any eligible Canadian, no matter where they live, will have equitable access to this treatment. We are working closely with all other public drug plans to make this happen as soon as possible."

As the disease progresses, people living with ALS will lose their mobility, their ability to feed and clothe themselves, speak with and hug their loved ones, and eventually they'll lose the ability to swallow and even breathe.

"The decision to include ALBRIOZA™ on Quebec's list of publicly covered medications is welcome news," said Geneviève Matte, Assistant clinical professor, Department of Neurosciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Montreal. "There have been so few treatment options for ALS and so it's vital that people living with ALS have timely access to new treatment that can slow disease progression and loss of functional decline. My hope is that access will be extended across Canada to all those who may benefit from this treatment."

About ALS

ALS is a relentlessly progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disorder caused by motor neuron death in the brain and spinal cord with a median life expectancy of two years from diagnosis.ii Motor neuron loss in ALS leads to deteriorating muscle function, the inability to move and speak, respiratory paralysis and eventually, death.

About ALBRIOZA™

ALBRIOZA™ (sodium phenylbutyrate and ursodoxicoltaurine), previously known as AMX0035, is an oral fixed-dose medication approved with conditions to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in Canada. It is approved to treat ALS in adults in the U.S. as RELYVRIO®. AMX0035 is being explored for the potential treatment of other neurodegenerative diseases. The formulation of RELYVRIO®, ALBRIOZA™, and AMX0035 are identical.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is committed to supporting and creating more moments for the neurodegenerative disease community through the discovery and development of innovative new treatments. Amylyx is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and has operations in Canada and EMEA. For more information, visit amylyx.ca and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

