Government of Ghana Signs Letter of Intent to Purchase up to Six Dash 8-400 Aircraft from De Havilland Canada

DUBAI, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, at the Dubai Airshow, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") announced that the Republic of Ghana has signed a Letter of Intent to purchase up to six Dash 8-400 aircraft. The country recently announced plans to launch a home based carrier in Accra, Ghana to serve domestic, regional and international routes.

"We are very excited to be working with De Havilland Canada to develop our fleet with a modern aircraft that will support the development of our new national airline and provide a strong foundation as we work to build a broader network and become the aviation hub of West Africa," said Joseph Kofi Adda, Minster of Aviation, Ghana. "The Dash 8-400 aircraft provides the proven reliability and performance we are seeking and will be a great asset to our airline.

"We are committed to offering our communities state-of-the-art air transportation, and the Dash 8-400 aircraft offers the perfect mix of passenger amenities, cargo capacity, operational economics and environmental credentials to meet our requirements. We are looking forward to finalizing a purchase agreement with De Havilland Canada in the near future and securing up to six Dash 8-400 aircraft for our fleet," added the Minister.

"It is always a source of pride when our Dash 8-400 aircraft is selected by a new operator and we welcome this opportunity to work with the people of Ghana as they establish their home based carrier," said Todd Young, Chief Operating Officer, De Havilland Canada. "The advanced Dash 8-400 aircraft continues to prove its capabilities across Africa's diverse landscape and we are confident that its hot-and-high performance, as well as its short take-off and landing capability will meet the demands of Ghana's warm, dry coastal areas, its hotter, more humid regions, as well as any challenging airport operations."

About Dash 8-400 Aircraft

The Dash 8-400 aircraft is the latest in the Dash 8 Series family. Designed as an advanced, 21st-century turboprop, it provides unmatched performance and operational flexibility. The Dash 8-400 aircraft is nimble enough for a steep approach, yet tough enough to land on unpaved run­ways. It's the only turboprop in its class certified for high altitude airports.

Offering the versatility of turboprop economics with jet-like performance, the Dash 8-400 can be adapted to many business models, delivering 30 per cent less fuel burn than competing jets, while cruising 160 km/h faster than conventional turboprops. Its large propellers operate at a lower RPM, generating more power with less noise and making it a friendly option for city centres. With industry-leading passenger experience, operating costs and environmental footprint, the Dash 8-400 aircraft is the pinnacle of the modern turboprop.

As the most successful Dash 8 Series aircraft, the Dash 8-400 has logged almost seven million flight hours with over 60 owners and operators in almost 40 countries. With a dispatch reliability rate of over 99.5 per cent, the aircraft has transported more than 400 million passengers worldwide.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes sales and production of the Dash 8-400 aircraft, one of the world's most important commercial aircraft, as well as support for the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft. The company is committed to maintain the brand's 90-year-old reputation for expertise, excellence and reliability in its manufacturing and commercial operations, and through its global network providing enhanced customer services and support. Increasingly, the company is focused on the cost competitiveness of aircraft across their lifespan.

