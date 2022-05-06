Government of Canada supports The Tourism Partnership of Niagara (RTO2) through the Tourism Relief Fund

The Tourism Partnership of Niagara to deliver more than $8 million dollars in federal funding to support tourism businesses in Niagara.

NIAGARA, ON, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Tourism is essential to the vitality of small businesses and communities in Niagara, with millions of visitors drawn to the area's beauty and charm each year. The Government of Canada's Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) ensures that Canadian tourism destinations can receive the support they need to continue to attract visitors as Canada recovers from the pandemic and we continue to grow our economy.

On April 6, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) announced a non-repayable investment of $68.5 million for 11 Regional Tourism Organizations across southern Ontario and the Indigenous Tourism Ontario.

As part of this investment, The Tourism Partnership of Niagara is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $8.5 million through the Tourism Relief Fund, delivered by FedDev Ontario. With this funding, The Tourism Partnership of Niagara is providing eligible tourism businesses in the Niagara Region with non-repayable contributions of up to $100,000 to help local tourism businesses recover from the impacts of the pandemic and invest in new products and services to attract visitors and drive growth in the region. This support will ensure the tourism sector in Niagara has the tools to innovate and find new business opportunities as we safely welcome back tourists from within Canada and around the world.

Tourism businesses in Niagara can visit NiagaraRelief.com to learn more about available funding. Applications opened for Niagara-based tourism businesses on April 12th, 2022 and must be received before May 15th, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET to be eligible.

Quotes

"The tourism sector is vital to the health of local economies in southern Ontario and creates jobs in communities across the region. Through the Government of Canada's Tourism Relief Fund, The Tourism Partnership of Niagara will be able to deliver financial support to local tourism businesses in Niagara to help them recover from the impacts of the pandemic, attract new visitors and drive economic growth in our communities."

-The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"The Tourism Partnership of Niagara is committed to working together with the tourism businesses in Niagara," says Anthony Annunziata, President of The Tourism Partnership of Niagara (RTO2). "We recognize the synergies that are generated through the visitor economy. This funding opportunity provides the much needed capital to businesses that have little to no borrowing capacity. Tourism is a critical economic driver not only for the Niagara Region but also for Ontario and Canada. Niagara will come out of the pandemic more vibrant than ever."

- Anthony Annunziata, President, The Tourism Partnership of Niagara (RTO2)

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's $500-million Tourism Relief Fund is helping tourism-oriented businesses and organizations recover from the pandemic and prepare for future growth. FedDev Ontario is delivering nearly $120 million of the Tourism Relief Fund across southern Ontario .

About FedDev Ontario

For more than 12 years, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, has worked to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support jobs, innovation and growth in Canada's most populous region. The Agency has delivered impressive results, which can be seen in southern Ontario businesses that are creating innovative technologies, improving their productivity, growing their revenues, and in the economic advancement of communities across the region. Learn more about the impacts the Agency is having in southern Ontario by exploring our Southern Ontario Spotlight, pivotal projects.Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Tourism Partnership of Niagara

Tourism Partnership of Niagara (TPN) is a non-profit industry led organization funded by the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport (MTCS). We are one of thirteen Regional Tourism Organizations in the Province of Ontario (RTO2). Our sub-regional partners Niagara Falls Tourism, Tourism Niagara-on-the-Lake, City of St. Catharines Department of Economic Development and Tourism, Twenty Valley Tourism Association and Niagara's South Coast Tourism Association. The Tourism Partnership of Niagara plays a leadership role in the Niagara Tourism and Hospitality apparatus that helps to shape the Niagara narrative to attract business and leisure consumers to Niagara in providing a world-class, four-season travel destination to domestic and international markets.

For more details, go to NiagaraRelief.com



SOURCE Tourism Partnership of Niagara

For further information: Contacts: Monica Granados, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, [email protected]; Tourism Partnership of Niagara: [email protected], 289.477.5344