LANGLEY, BC, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale—Langley City, announced a federal investment of $13,800 to support the electrification of Langley School District's bus fleet.

Funding will be used to develop a strategy to transition to zero emission buses (ZEBs) for schools in Langley. The project includes assessing the existing bus fleet, developing a roadmap to zero emission, determining maintenance and operational needs, establishing costs, and developing an implementation and roll-out plan.

This investment will help Langley contribute to Canada's objective of reaching net-zero by 2050 by providing comfortable, and clean transit to students.

By investing in public transit infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Investing in zero emission transit infrastructure is essential for building the sustainable communities of tomorrow. That's why we are working with the Langley School District to help transition Langley school buses to zero emission vehicles. The Government of Canada will continue to collaborate with partners to invest in projects like this one that bring us one step closer to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and building a stronger, healthier Canada. Thank you to the Langley School District for partnering with us on this fantastic project that will benefit our students and members of our community in Langley City and the Township of Langley."

John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale—Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"As one of the fastest-growing school districts in British Columbia, we appreciate this funding as it will serve our current and future students, staff, and families. We recognize this support helps us continue with our goals in becoming more efficient and environmentally sustainable."

Candy Ashdown, Chair of the Langley Board of Education

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $13,800 to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The Langley School District No. 35 is contributing $3,450 .

is contributing to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The Langley School District No. 35 is contributing . The ZETF is accepting applications under both its Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can seek funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to electrifying public transit systems and school transportation, including the purchase of zero-emission buses and related infrastructure.

The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's commitment to invest over $1.5 billion in zero-emission buses as part of its three-year Growth Plan.

in zero-emission buses as part of its three-year Growth Plan. The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. The Zero Emission Transit Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the Government of Canada to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

