The pandemic has created new barriers and challenges for northern Alberta businesses, including access to capital, and there has been strong demand for RRRF funding. The traditional broad range of supports available to entrepreneurs through the business ecosystem, such as industry associations and chambers of commerce, face their own pandemic-related challenges. These not-for-profit organizations, best placed to identify and nurture locally relevant initiatives that meet regional needs, are struggling at the time that they are needed most.

Support for the business ecosystem

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, the Prime Minister's Special Advisor for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), announced over $3.2 million for business ecosystem support in northern Alberta. This RRRF funding for 17 organizations will ultimately support enterprises in all stages of the business lifecycle, from nurturing start-ups to the ongoing development of mature firms. Many of the programs being funded are already under way, bringing immediate support for local companies, and making a difference for families and communities across the West.

Today's funding supports over 1,200 jobs through the programs they deliver. This contributes to the Government's campaign to create one million jobs, restoring employment to previous levels.

For example, funding is enabling the Alberta Chambers of Commerce to help local chambers outside of Edmonton and Calgary to increase their capacity to deliver supports and services, while also engaging with businesses directly to better understand how to strengthen small business resiliency. In addition, the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce will provide digital knowledge and skills training to members to improve their resiliency to future economic shocks. In the Fort McMurray region, Community Futures Wood Buffalo is developing and delivering a coaching and professional services program for businesses affected by COVID-19, the 2020 Spring Flood, and other economic challenges.

This RRRF funding complements existing programs offered by WD, such as the WES Ecosystem Fund and the Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program. RRRF will help industry sectors retain the knowledge and skills of valuable employees, and maintain the capital flows and supply chains needed to build back better in an economic recovery.

Quotes

"Businesses all across Canada have been hard hit hard by COVID-19. That's why, through Regional Development Agencies like Western Economic Diversification Canada, the federal government is providing businesses vital support, and saving thousands of jobs. Our government committed to create one million jobs, and I want to assure northern Alberta business owners and workers that while we manage this health crisis, we will be there to support you for as long as it takes, with whatever it takes, and we will get through this together.

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"I've been talking with entrepreneurs and with employees across the Prairies. They are all worried, but they are all hopeful. Canadians have a strong spirit, and it's that spirit that we are supporting. With these funds, business organizations will be better able to help entrepreneurs and small businesses survive the pandemic and come out strong on the other side."

- The Honourable Jim Carr, the Prime Minister's Special Advisor for the Prairies

Quick facts

The Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) was established to mitigate financial pressure experienced by businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and assist them to continue their operations and keep paying their employees.

In the West, over $567 million in RRRF support is flowing through Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD).

in RRRF support is flowing through Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD). Through RRRF, WD is providing repayable interest-free contributions to eligible western firms seeking up to $40,000 .

. Through RRRF, WD is also providing up to $1,000,000 in interest-free funding to cope with financial hardship resulting from COVID-19.

in interest-free funding to cope with financial hardship resulting from COVID-19. Many business support organizations have been vital resources for local businesses to first, adapt to lockdown regulations, and then, to be ready as the economy began to open up. Through RRRF, WD is funding programs to help companies adapt to COVID-related requirements and new ways of doing business.

Associated links

Backgrounder: Funding for northern Alberta business support services

This WD funding comes from the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) and supports the Government of Canada's campaign to create more than one million jobs.

The Government of Canada continues to provide funding directly to businesses and individuals to protect jobs and help them weather the economic impacts of COVID-19. But government can't do it alone. The funding in this announcement goes to not-for-profit organizations on the ground that help local businesses survive and thrive. Among the services they provide:

Mentoring

Networking

Skills training

Market intelligence

Transitioning to a digital marketplace

These services are often as important as revenue and liquidity for the success of a small business.

$3.2 million to help support northern Alberta's Main Street businesses and SMEs

The Regional Relief and Recovery Fund was established to reduce the financial pressure on businesses and allow them to keep operating. The projects announced today include funding for 17 projects to support local businesses across the province.

Complete list of 17 projects in this announcement

Alberta Chambers of Commerce

Alberta Community and Co-operative Association

and Co-operative Association Alberta Innovates

BioAlberta

Business Link Alberta

Community Futures Grande Prairie & Region

Community Futures Wood Buffalo

Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers ( Cando )

) Edmonton Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce Edmonton Global

Edmonton Health City

Environmental Services Association of Alberta

Fort McMurray Construction Association

Innotech Alberta Inc.

Start Up TNT

Supply Chain Management Association of Alberta

Technology Alberta

