GATINEAU, QC, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to take unprecedented action to protect the health and safety of Canadians by introducing measures to prevent further introduction and transmission of COVID-19 and new variants of the virus into Canada. This includes making sure that all air and land travellers entering Canada from abroad have the support they need to meet testing requirements during the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Today the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has signed a new agreement with Dynacare, valued at approximately $2 million, to provide dedicated testing support for temporary foreign workers arriving by air in Quebec.

Effective April 28, 2021, Dynacare will provide temporary foreign workers arriving at Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport with dedicated support services in French, English and other languages, for appointment booking, test administration, and results management, including mobile services for on-site specimen collection for the second test required on the 8th day of quarantine.

This service will help meet an increased demand for testing over the coming months, when large numbers of temporary foreign workers are expected to arrive in Canada. It will support sectors of the economy that are essential to Canada's food supply, while protecting the health and safety of foreign workers and Canadians.

"The Government of Canada continues to work diligently to secure the necessary supplies and services to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Canada. This agreement will help to prevent further transmission of COVID-19 into Canada."

-The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Temporary foreign workers are essential to our food supply. This business is already well established in Quebec and is well positioned to more efficiently offer testing services here. I am confident this will fix the issues experienced by farmers, who need the help of these workers during the springtime."

-The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Temporary foreign workers play a vital role in the Canadian economy with approximately 50,000 to 60,000 foreign agricultural, food and fish processing workers coming to work in Canada each year, which accounts for more than 60% of all foreign workers entering Canada under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. Most foreign workers who work on farms are located in Ontario (40%), Quebec (32%), B.C. (18%) and Nova Scotia (2.6%).

each year, which accounts for more than 60% of all foreign workers entering under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. Most foreign workers who work on farms are located in (40%), (32%), B.C. (18%) and (2.6%). In some cases, on-arrival and post-arrival tests for temporary foreign workers arriving to Canada are administered by provincial health authorities. In these cases, the timing of the post-arrival test will follow the existing alternate testing protocols agreed upon between the province or territory and the federal government.

