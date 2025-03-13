Agreement will improve access to, and affordability of, drugs for rare diseases

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - In Canada, 1 in 12 people live with a rare disease, and for most people affected, the cost of treatment is unaffordable. Canadians deserve a health care system that provides timely access to quality health services and medications, including effective drugs for rare diseases, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Canada's Minister of Health, and the Honourable Lesa Semmler, Northwest Territories' Minister of Health and Social Services, announced a bilateral agreement investing over $7.8 million to improve access to selected new drugs for rare diseases, and to support enhanced access to existing drugs, early diagnosis, and screening.

The first step in this bilateral agreement will be to deliver funding to the territory to provide access to Poteligeo, for the treatment of mycosis fungoides or Sézary syndrome, under the National Strategy for Rare Diseases.

The names of other drugs on the common list is published online on a drug-by-drug basis following the conclusion of the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance price negotiations for each drug. In addition, the Northwest Territories is committing through this agreement to work with Canada and other provinces and territories on developing and implementing a plan for improving screening and diagnostics for rare diseases.

The Government of Canada remains committed to working with provinces and territories to improve health care for all Canadians, including access to affordable prescription medications, and to achieving better health outcomes for everyone.

Quotes

"Reaching this agreement is another step in our collaborative efforts to build a stronger public health system for the Northwest Territories. Investing in drugs for rare diseases will improve affordability and access to medications, early diagnosis, and screening, so that people in the territory with rare diseases have the best health outcomes possible."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Through our participation in the National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases, we are strengthening support for residents affected by rare diseases. This agreement helps reduce financial pressures and supports the long-term sustainability of drug coverage programs in the Northwest Territories."

The Honourable Lesa Semmler

Minister of Health and Social Services, Northwest Territories

Quick Facts

In March 2023 , the Government of Canada announced an investment of up to $1.5 billion over three years to support the National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases, including up to $1.4 billion for bilateral agreements with provinces and territories to help patients with rare diseases have access to treatments as early as possible, for better quality of life.

, the Government of announced an investment of up to over three years to support the including up to for bilateral agreements with provinces and territories to help patients with rare diseases have access to treatments as early as possible, for better quality of life. Innovative treatments for rare diseases can cost anywhere from $100,000 to more than $4 million per year.

